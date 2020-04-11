Sometimes life just rolls through like an unstoppable force, leaving us off-balance and jarred out of our routines.
Looking back, times when life is hard have almost always meant that I’m being presented with the opportunity to learn something. I don’t like learning things the hard way, but it seems like we glean most of our really meaningful insights during times of struggle.
So, what are we going to learn from the coronavirus?
Life is so very changed, and it seems to have become that way so very quickly. I write this a couple of days after what was a very subdued St. Patrick’s Day here in RVA, as we washed our hands and kept our social distance. If hindsight helps us see and understand more clearly, how will we feel about late winter and early spring of 2020 when next St. Patrick’s Day comes around? How will we be different?
We will have endured, and endurance can be a great teacher because it takes us further than we normally push ourselves. Most of us, though, aren’t out scaling mountain peaks or running marathons. (That’s because when confronted with a trip of 26.2 miles, we do the reasonable thing – drive.)
We will, though, endure COVID-19 together, even though many of us are largely homebound – and by the time you read this, we may all be.
Already, it feels like we’ve lost so much. We no longer live with the sense of freedom and security we once did. We’re wary of things we didn't give a second thought to a couple of months ago. We’ve lost much of the spontaneity that can make life so interesting and fun. And we’ve got three-alarm cases of cabin fever.
We’ve also lost some of what makes Richmond such a great place. There weren’t thousands of us on Monument Avenue running in and supporting the 10K in March. Our museums closed for weeks at least. We missed out on some great guests slated for the Richmond Forum. Our farmers markets were canceled. We lost a film festival, art programs, benefit events for local nonprofits and theater performances. We can’t meet up with friends and family and eat at our city’s great restaurants or see a movie. We can’t go to church or, largely, to work.
Inexplicably, we can’t seem to get enough toilet paper to meet our suddenly insatiable need.
And let’s not even talk about March Madness. I’m just going to assume the Spiders were a Final Four team this year.
To be honest, however, most of what we’ve missed out on so far falls under the category of inconvenience. We can learn to do without a lot of things (and it would do me good to do so). But some of us are feeling the sting of COVID-19 in ways that are far more than inconvenient.
Restaurant workers and other employees in small businesses have lost their jobs. Kids who get fed at school because their families can’t afford to feed them are missing meals. Many are facing a scary uncertainty about their futures, economically and otherwise. As I write, a growing number of us are testing positive for the virus. Lives are being disrupted and changed in very real and frightening ways.
People are suffering. I’ve read that suffering can be wasted if we grit our teeth and just fight it until it’s over. Suffering is useful when we take stock of it and come out of it different than when we went in.
When we do find ourselves back in our routines – and we will, because we humans are very adaptable – what will we take away from the time of the pandemic? Beyond a huge sigh of relief, I can’t predict that, and many of us may never know.
But there are things we might consider taking now, even as we’re experiencing it. Take notice. Take notes. Take a look at how people around us, and ourselves, are reacting.
It’s happening. Let’s try to come out of it better than we were before.
