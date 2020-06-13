It was quiet around the house on a recent Sunday afternoon and I didn’t really have anything on the agenda, so I poured a glass of iced tea, sat down and started to write my parents’ obituaries.
Mom and Dad, cruising into their mid-80s, are still very much here, but they’d asked me awhile back if I’d do this for them. While I was honored, it wasn’t something I was exactly relishing. So other than a bogus obit I concocted in which they met their demise together going over Niagara Falls in a barrel, I’d made no progress.
Mom recently reminded me about the task. They’ve lost some friends in the past year or so, the coronavirus pandemic is still lurking, and it’s been hard.
So I sat down – and was almost immediately overwhelmed by the weight of the, ahem, undertaking.
It felt way too big and too important to tackle by myself. And Mom and Dad, in their great generosity, did provide me with five siblings, something for which I’m immensely grateful. Thus, instead of writing obituaries that Sunday afternoon, I sent up an email flare for brotherly and sisterly help.
When the responses came back, a remarkable thing happened. The obituary project somehow morphed from feeling a bit morbid to being a lot uplifting.
I asked my brother and four sisters to reminisce and come up with stories, memories, quotes and other characteristic things about Mom and Dad. Reading their notes made the obituaries feel more like a celebration, a way of honoring and thanking Mom and Dad for the amazing gift they’ve been to all of us for our entire lives.
The six of us kids have enough life under our belts now to understand that having two parents who love us and each other, something we grew up taking for granted, is a precious thing.
Our joint remembrance brought back some of the sacrifices Mom and Dad made for us. Like buying a house in a very cool neighborhood for raising kids, even though it was more than they had intended to spend – and it meant a long and draining daily commute for Dad.
And like packing up five kids (at the time) and taking us on a three-week camping extravaganza out West to places such as Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. (That one had to have been a nightmare for Mom.)
Somehow they made it to just about every one of our games, with Mom often then holding dinner for later in the evening (in the pre-microwave age). They even made it to some overseas games when one sister played for the U.S. women’s lacrosse team.
We remembered Dad’s sense of humor, like when he’d shower Mom or us with extremely high praise for something we’d done or made by saying, “Not half bad!” Or how he attributed my birth – just 10 months after my brother's – to the fact that “your mother had a private room at the hospital.”
We thought about Mom finding her way back to school to refresh her nursing license after we got older and her subsequent second career as a school nurse. And her being the original Mama Bear, demonstrated once by taking on the police chief in our small town after my brother had gotten into some “difficulty” with local law enforcement that she believed was undeserved. (I think the chief seriously considered a career change after that.)
We remembered Dad cooking bacon and eggs on Saturday mornings, and using the broomstick handle to “tap” on the ceiling downstairs to summon late sleepers upstairs, and how we got to have doughnuts on Sunday mornings.
We laughed at the fact that Mom is an only child and how she’s made up for that. And about how we were deployed, on bikes, to stuff flyers in mailboxes all over town when my father ran for the School Board. (He won and served for a bunch of years.)
They were, and are, amazing. They ain’t perfect (like most of their children are), but we’ve been outrageously fortunate to have them and love the bejeebers out of them. That’s the kind of stuff they should hear while they’re here, and I’ll finish their obituaries whenever they say.
Just don’t ask us to publish them anytime soon.
