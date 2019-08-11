Driving one day on a four-lane road near my home, I was surprised to see a 3- or 4-foot-long snake making its way across the asphalt in a big, somewhat ominous S-shaped slither.
Not as surprising? It did not turn out to be a very good day for that particular reptile.
Slime-shielded by a couple thousand pounds of metal, glass and plastic, a few drivers made spontaneous lane changes for what appeared to be the lone purpose of attempting to flatten the unfortunate snake. From what I could tell, they succeeded.
In addition, a tractor-trailer crossed the median strip to take a shot at it, and a Navy jet flew by for a quick strafing run.
OK, I made up that last part, but the rest is true. People really hate snakes.
My eldest daughter is among them. She was strolling around Belle Isle one recent morning before meeting me for lunch. She texted to tell me she might be late, and the text included a photo of a somewhat lengthy snake stretched out across the sunny trail a few feet in front of her.
Her message, verbatim: "I'm trapped. I'm never leaving this island."
Perhaps if there had been a couple thousand pounds of steamroller nearby, she'd have felt better about the situation.
I saw a statistic that said about 1 in every 3 of us are ophidiophobic, meaning we have a fear of snakes. That makes it one of the most common fears on earth. The scariest thing about that figure, to me, is that 2 of every 3 of us evidently claim that we're not afraid of snakes.
Sounds like people have been lying to pollsters again. (“I just pick 'em up, swing 'em around a couple times and toss 'em. [Snort.] Also, I did not vote for that guy.”)
Experts say snakes pose virtually no threat to us, and we should just leave them alone (they don't really want anything to do with us, either). But here's why I think everyone should be scared of snakes: They are fully prepared to devour us — or die trying! Some snakes have been reported to actually explode after eating a large meal. It’s true — I read stories on the BBC website. And you and I are large meals.
Sure, you're more likely to die of a lightning strike than a snake attack. But I wouldn't go snickering at that little garter snake in the yard. With his tiny reptilian eyes, he’s sizing up your explosion-causing potential.
One thing potentially working in our favor is that snakes are not among the Mensa members of the animal kingdom. Some have been known to bite themselves (accidentally, I assume).
Researchers say we've come by our widespread distaste for snakes naturally, and that we learn it at a remarkably early age. And with good reason.
"Throughout evolutionary history, humans that learned quickly to fear snakes would have been at an advantage to survive and reproduce," Vanessa LoBue, a former postdoctoral fellow in psychology at the University of Virginia and now an assistant professor at Rutgers University, said in a 2008 article for LiveScience. "Humans who detected the presence of snakes very quickly would have been more likely to pass on their genes."
In other words, you can’t pass on your genes if you’re dead — for example, if you’ve exploded inside a garter snake.
And speaking of passing on your genes, I once witnessed perhaps the most poorly thought-out dating strategy of all time. There was a guy at the college I attended who, for reasons still inexplicable to me, kept a boa constrictor in his room. One day, he wrapped it around his shoulders and took a stroll outside (fortunately) a few women’s dorms.
I believe he hoped that some interesting encounters with residents of those dorms might result. Sadly for him, I didn’t see any young women come within 50 feet of him — that day and perhaps ever again.
I can’t be sure, though. I was too far away to see well.
