Want to buy milk from a Virginia farm? Take down this number: 51.

If you're at the store, look near the top (or on the lid) of a milk container. You'll see a five-digit hyphenated code, and the first two digits indicate where the milk was processed. If the code begins with 51, the milk was processed in Virginia. (To identify the exact processing facility, you can visit whereismymilkfrom.com and type in the full code.)

“Throughout the year, most of the milk processed in Virginia will come from Virginia farms,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “However, just because the plant is located in Virginia, it doesn’t mean that 100% of the milk is from Virginia farms.”

To get milk and other dairy products to local grocers, most Virginia dairy farmers use dairy cooperatives to market their products. These co-ops are owned by farmers and often have their own milk processing plants. (Co-ops without processing plants connect farmers with retail markets and increase their bargaining power with food suppliers.)

“Dairy cooperatives market about 80% of the milk produced in the United States, so the cooperatives’ role in our nation’s milk supply is significant,” Banks said. “Ideally, the cooperatives’ farmer-owners share in any profits and losses after marketing and any processing expenses.”

Adam Culler is a staff writer at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

