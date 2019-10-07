Discovery of new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter
Twenty new moons have been found around Saturn, giving the ringed planet a total of 82, scientists said Monday — beating Jupiter and its 79 moons. The solar system’s biggest planet, Jupiter, still has the biggest moon: Ganymede is almost half the size of Earth. By contrast, Saturn’s 20 new moons are minuscule, each barely 3 miles in diameter.
