Discovery of new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter

Twenty new moons have been found around Saturn, giving the ringed planet a total of 82, scientists said Monday — beating Jupiter and its 79 moons. The solar system’s biggest planet, Jupiter, still has the biggest moon: Ganymede is almost half the size of Earth. By contrast, Saturn’s 20 new moons are minuscule, each barely 3 miles in diameter.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription