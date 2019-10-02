Domingo quits post with Los Angeles Opera
Singer Placido Domingo has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. In a statement Wednesday, Domingo said the allegations have “created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised.” He has served as general director since 2003.
