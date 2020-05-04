Shula through the years
- Jan. 3, 1930: Don Shula is born to a pair of Hungarian immigrants in Grand River, Ohio.
- Sept. 1944: Shula, whose mother forbade him from playing football after he got a gash on his face playing in the street as an 11-year-old, forges his mother’s signature on a permission form to begin playing at Thomas W. Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio. Shula took over as the team’s starting halfback within weeks. He was an 11-time letterman in footbal, and track and field.
- Summer 1947: Shula graduates high school without a scholarship offer, so he planned to work for a year before going to college. A former coach, however, suggested he inquire with John Carroll University about a scholarship. He did and received a one-year scholarship to the small University Heights, Ohio, school, which competes in Division III.
- Jan. 19, 1951: The Cleveland Browns select Shula with the last pick in the ninth round — No. 110 overall — of the 1951 NFL draft.
- Oct. 1, 1957: The Washington Redskins sign Shula a week after Baltimore waived the back. Shula retired at the end end of the year.
- February 1958: Shula’s coaching career begins when the Virginia Cavaliers hire him as an assistant coach.
- March 21, 1960: Shula gets his first NFL coaching job when the Detroit Lions hire him as defensive backs coach.
- Jan. 8, 1963: The Colts hire Shula as coach after he was a key cog for three years as an assistant in some elite Lions defenses. The 33-year-old was the youngest coach in league history at the time.
- Sept. 22, 1963: Shula earns his first career win as coach when Baltimore beats the San Francisco 49ers.
- Dec. 27, 1964: Shula coaches in his first championship game. The Colts lose to Cleveland in the 1964 NFL final after going 12-2 in the regular season. Shula won his first NFL coach of the year award.
- Jan. 12, 1969: The New York Jets upset the Colts in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl after Joe Namath y guarantees victory in the days leading up to the game.
- Feb. 18, 1970: Shula is hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
- Sept. 27, 1970: Shula wins his first game with the Dolphins, beating the Houston Oilers.
- Jan. 16, 1972: Shula coaches in his first Super Bowl with Miami, losing Super Bowl VI to the Dallas Cowboys.
- Sept. 17, 1972: The perfect season begins as the Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Oct. 15, 1972: Quarterback Bob Griese breaks his ankle, but it doesn’t matter: Miami beats the San Diego Chargers and Shula gets his 100th victory.
- Dec. 16, 1972: The Dolphins beat the Colts to complete the first 14-0 regular season in NFL history.
- Jan. 14, 1973: Miami beats the Redskins in Super Bowl VII to complete the only perfect season in NFL history.
- Jan. 13, 1974: The Dolphins beats the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII to repeat as champions. It was Shula’s final Super Bowl championship.
- Jan. 30, 1983: Miami loses to Washington in Super Bowl XVII.
- Jan. 20, 1985: Shula leads the Dolphins to a record fifth Super Bowl appearance, but Miami falls to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX.
- Sept. 22, 1991: Shula earns his 300th win with a victory against Green Bay. He’s still one of only three coaches in history with 300 wins.
- Nov. 14, 1993: Shula becomes the NFL’s all-time wins leader with 325 as Miami beats the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Oct. 2, 1994: Shula and Dave Shula make history with the first father-son coaching matchup in pro sports history. The Dolphins defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Dec. 24, 1995: Shula wins his 347th and final game, beating the St. Louis Rams to clinch a playoff spot.
- Jan. 5, 1996: Shula announces his retirement as coach, becoming the vice chairman of the board of directors.
- Nov. 25, 1996: Shula is inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.
- Jan. 25, 1997: Shula is elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Jan. 26, 1997: Shula enters the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.