Shula through the years

  • Jan. 3, 1930: Don Shula is born to a pair of Hungarian immigrants in Grand River, Ohio.
  • Sept. 1944: Shula, whose mother forbade him from playing football after he got a gash on his face playing in the street as an 11-year-old, forges his mother’s signature on a permission form to begin playing at Thomas W. Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio. Shula took over as the team’s starting halfback within weeks. He was an 11-time letterman in footbal, and track and field.
  • Summer 1947: Shula graduates high school without a scholarship offer, so he planned to work for a year before going to college. A former coach, however, suggested he inquire with John Carroll University about a scholarship. He did and received a one-year scholarship to the small University Heights, Ohio, school, which competes in Division III.
  • Jan. 19, 1951: The Cleveland Browns select Shula with the last pick in the ninth round — No. 110 overall — of the 1951 NFL draft.
  • Oct. 1, 1957: The Washington Redskins sign Shula a week after Baltimore waived the back. Shula retired at the end end of the year.
  • February 1958: Shula’s coaching career begins when the Virginia Cavaliers hire him as an assistant coach.
  • March 21, 1960: Shula gets his first NFL coaching job when the Detroit Lions hire him as defensive backs coach.
  • Jan. 8, 1963: The Colts hire Shula as coach after he was a key cog for three years as an assistant in some elite Lions defenses. The 33-year-old was the youngest coach in league history at the time.
  • Sept. 22, 1963: Shula earns his first career win as coach when Baltimore beats the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Dec. 27, 1964: Shula coaches in his first championship game. The Colts lose to Cleveland in the 1964 NFL final after going 12-2 in the regular season. Shula won his first NFL coach of the year award.
  • Jan. 12, 1969: The New York Jets upset the Colts in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl after Joe Namath y guarantees victory in the days leading up to the game.
  • Feb. 18, 1970: Shula is hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
  • Sept. 27, 1970: Shula wins his first game with the Dolphins, beating the Houston Oilers.
  • Jan. 16, 1972: Shula coaches in his first Super Bowl with Miami, losing Super Bowl VI to the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Sept. 17, 1972: The perfect season begins as the Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Oct. 15, 1972: Quarterback Bob Griese breaks his ankle, but it doesn’t matter: Miami beats the San Diego Chargers and Shula gets his 100th victory.
  • Dec. 16, 1972: The Dolphins beat the Colts to complete the first 14-0 regular season in NFL history.
  • Jan. 14, 1973: Miami beats the Redskins in Super Bowl VII to complete the only perfect season in NFL history.
  • Jan. 13, 1974: The Dolphins beats the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII to repeat as champions. It was Shula’s final Super Bowl championship.
  • Jan. 30, 1983: Miami loses to Washington in Super Bowl XVII.
  • Jan. 20, 1985: Shula leads the Dolphins to a record fifth Super Bowl appearance, but Miami falls to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX.
  • Sept. 22, 1991: Shula earns his 300th win with a victory against Green Bay. He’s still one of only three coaches in history with 300 wins.
  • Nov. 14, 1993: Shula becomes the NFL’s all-time wins leader with 325 as Miami beats the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Oct. 2, 1994: Shula and Dave Shula make history with the first father-son coaching matchup in pro sports history. The Dolphins defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Dec. 24, 1995: Shula wins his 347th and final game, beating the St. Louis Rams to clinch a playoff spot.
  • Jan. 5, 1996: Shula announces his retirement as coach, becoming the vice chairman of the board of directors.
  • Nov. 25, 1996: Shula is inducted into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.
  • Jan. 25, 1997: Shula is elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  • Jan. 26, 1997: Shula enters the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

— The Miami Herald

