Don't Let COVID-19 Stop Your Job Search

The coronavirus has put a pause on many things, but it does not have to include your job search. Continuing or starting a job search during this time can be equally important as it would be without a global pandemic. Even though it can be frustrating or be a longer process than usual, there are still ways to be proactive and positive as you seek out employers.
Stay updated on social media
Many companies are still active on different platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter. Creating and having your profile up to date can benefit your job search. Connecting with different companies on LinkedIn can help them get familiarized with your name.
You can also direct articles and posts you make specifically to employers. These social media platforms can also connect you with former peers and coworkers. Doing so can expand options and possibly connect you to a peer that knows of an open position.
Expand your skills
With timelines of the hiring process being extended, take this time to put work into some professional development. There are many courses and skills that are available online right now, many that have reduced price or free as well. Teaching yourself a new skill or passing a new certification test that is related to your field can set you apart from other candidates.
Employers can also take note in the work you have been putting in during quarantine, rather than just binge-watching the newest Netflix series. You can find a list of courses that some Ivy League universities are offering for free here.
Make it personal
Not all companies are freezing their hiring process. Some companies have simply moved their in-person interviews to face-to-face online, via Skype, Zoom, etc. Not being able to sit across from the employer in the office can make the interview feel less personal.
Given the opportunity to have an interview online, make sure to invest more time in researching the company beforehand. Making references and practicing interview questions to show your personality more will help you stand out from other candidates. Making the interview more personal over the computer can help make the employer remember you, especially if the hiring process is longer than usual.
It is easy to get discouraged during this time. Just remember, this is difficult for both the employer and potential employee, stay positive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.