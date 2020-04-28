Children’s books
Theodor Seuss Geisel was a famous writer and cartoonist, though he is better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss. Many of his books became classics. Today, one in four American children receives a Seuss work as their first book.
Pen names
Geisel began using the pen name “Seuss” at Dartmouth College while writing for the college’s humor magazine. Seuss was his mother’s maiden name. He added “Dr.” to the name after he graduated because his father had wanted him to practice medicine.
The author originally said the correct pronunciation of “Seuss” rhymed with “voice.” However, he later changed it to rhyme with “goose” because that was how most people were pronouncing it.
While the majority of Geisel’s books were published under the name Dr. Seuss, he also wrote under the pen names Theo LeSieg and Rosetta Stone. “LeSieg” is Geisel spelled backward. “Stone” was a tribute to his second wife, Audrey Stone Dimond. These books were written but not illustrated by Geisel.
Books
Geisel’s first children’s book, “And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” was rejected by 27 publishers before it was picked up. It was published in 1937.
In 1957, “The Cat in the Hat” was published and was an immediate success. The book was written after Geisel’s publishers asked him to write a children’s primer using 220 vocabulary words.
The next year, “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back” was published and helped launch the Beginner Book series, a division of Random House that publishes books designed to help children learn to read.
“Green Eggs and Ham” was published in 1960 after Geisel’s publisher bet him he couldn’t write a book using 50 or fewer different words. The result was his best-selling book.
In total, Geisel wrote more than 60 books. By 2015, his books had been translated into 17 languages and more than 650 million copies had been sold worldwide.
Other work
War effort
During World War II, Geisel’s focus shifted to politics. From 1941 to 1943, he worked as the chief editorial cartoonist for the New York magazine PM and created more than 400 editorial cartoons. He covered a wide range of issues including elections, foreign aid, inflation, racism and taxes.
Geisel also drew posters for the Treasury Department and the War Production Board. In 1943, he joined the Army.
Geisel was put in command of the animation department of the 1st Motion Picture Unit. He wrote pamphlets and films and contributed to cartoon series.
In 1946, Geisel left the Army and returned to writing children’s books.
Animation
On top of writing and illustrating, Geisel also designed and produced animated cartoons for television, many of which were based on his books.
Posthumous
Geisel’s death in 1991 didn’t stop his work from being published. He left behind an abundance of manuscripts and sketches.
“What Pet Should I Get” was discovered by his widow in 2013 and was published in 2015. His latest posthumous release, which was published in 2019, is titled “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum.”
Adaptations
Several of Geisel’s books were later adapted for television and film in the 21st century. Popular titles include “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Horton Hears a Who,” and “The Lorax.”
Geisel’s characters and stories can also be found in museums, theme parks, theaters, Broadway shows and cruise lines.
Awards
Geisel won numerous awards for his work including Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. He won Caldecott Honor awards for three of his books. In 1956, Dartmouth awarded Geisel with an honorary doctorate, which legitimized the “Dr.” in his pen name. In 1984, Geisel won the Pulitzer Prize.
An award also was created in Geisel’s honor. Established in 2004, The Geisel Award is given annually to “the author(s) and illustrator(s) of the most distinguished American book for beginning readers published in the United States.”
Best sellers
“Green Eggs and Ham” (1960)
“The Cat in the Hat” (1957)
“One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” (1960)
“Hop on Pop” (1963)
“Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” (1990)
“Dr. Seuss’s ABC” (1963)
“The Cat In The Hat Comes Back!” (1958)
“Fox In Socks” (1965)
“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (1957)
“My Book About Me” (1969)
1904
Theodor Seuss Geisel is born in Springfield, Mass.
1921-25
Geisel attends Dartmouth College, where he first uses the pseudonym “Seuss.”
1926
Geisel attends the University of Oxford in England, with plans to become a professor.
1927
Geisel drops out of Oxford, marries Helen Palmer, and moves back to the United States.
1927-42
Geisel works for Life, Vanity Fair and other publications as an illustrator, humorist and advertiser.
1931
Geisel’s illustrations are published in the book Boners, a collection of children’s sayings.
1937
Geisel’s first children’s book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” is published. He continues to write many more children’s books over the next five decades.
1939
Geisel’s first book for adults “The Seven lady Godivas” is published but doesn’t do well. Geisel decides to focus on children’s books instead.
1941-43
Geisel illustrates political cartoons during World War II.
1943
Geisel joins the Army and is put in command of the animation department.
1947
Geisel returns to children’s books with “McElligot’s Pool.” He wins his first Caldecott Honor award for the book the following year.
1958
Geisel establishes Beginner Books Inc., which becomes a division of Random House in 1960.
1967
Helen Palmer commits suicide. Geisel marries Audrey Stone Dimond the next year.
1984
Geisel wins a Pulitzer Prize.
1990
“Oh, The Places You’ll Go” is Geisel’s last book published before his death.
1991
Geisel dies on Sept. 24 in La Jolla, Calif., at the age of 87.
1993
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. is established.
1995
Dimond donates Geisel’s original manuscripts and illustrations to the University of California at San Diego.
1997
The Art of Dr. Seuss collection is launched.
2004
Dr. Seuss is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
2017
Seussian (“of, relating to, or suggestive of the works of Dr. Seuss”) is officially entered into the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
