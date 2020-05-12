The mission of Dress for Success Central Virginia is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Our purpose is to offer long-lasting solutions that enable women to break the cycle of poverty. Annually 250+ women receive new and gently used professional attire from Dress for Success Central Virginia. In addition, women have access to our Career Center, Jumpstart GED Preparation Program, Professional Women’s Group, and The Women’s Entrepreneurship Academy. Please visit our website to learn more about Dress for Success Central Virginia.
Shantell J. M. Chambliss, PhD
Executive Director
804-234-3034
