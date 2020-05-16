Not having a valid driver’s license is a serious employment-related problem which negatively affects individuals, their families and our community. The mission of Drive-To-Work is to assist low income or previously incarcerated persons to restore driving privileges so they can drive to work and keep a job. We are the only organization in Virginia providing this service.
Our services include:
• Legal representation before courts and agencies
• Driver education and improvement clinics through DTW Driving School
• Seminars on “How to Get Your License Back” to assist the successful re-entry of offenders and others, sponsored by such organizations as the Virginia Department of Corrections
Sara R. Wilson, President
804-550-1130
