Not having a valid driver’s license is a serious employment-related problem which negatively affects individuals, their families and our community. The mission of Drive-To-Work is to assist low income or previously incarcerated persons to restore driving privileges so they can drive to work and keep a job. We are the only organization in Virginia providing this service.

Our services include:

• Legal representation before courts and agencies

• Driver education and improvement clinics through DTW Driving School

• Seminars on “How to Get Your License Back” to assist the successful re-entry of offenders and others, sponsored by such organizations as the Virginia Department of Corrections

Sara R. Wilson, President

804-550-1130

www.drivetowork.org

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email