49ERS AT REDSKINS, SUNDAY, 1 P.M., FOX

‘Scary Terry’ to face biggest test

Rising rookie star to contend with defense of 5-0 49ers. Page C4

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription