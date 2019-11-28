Bills leave Cowboys hungry at home
Trick play sparks Buffalo in Thanksgiving trip to Dallas; Trubisky makes up for shaky play with three TDs to boost Chicago over Detroit. Page B2
Bills leave Cowboys hungry at home
Trick play sparks Buffalo in Thanksgiving trip to Dallas; Trubisky makes up for shaky play with three TDs to boost Chicago over Detroit. Page B2
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.