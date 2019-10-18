Dukes, Tribe square off in what could be close contest
In wild CAA, James Madison and William & Mary have played their share of tight games. Page D6
Dukes, Tribe square off in what could be close contest
In wild CAA, James Madison and William & Mary have played their share of tight games. Page D6
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.