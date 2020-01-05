Ear tease Jan 5, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Confidence lifts Jacobs at JMU Ex-Trinity Episcopal standout has boosted the Dukes. Page B4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond sold; newspaper to remain as tenant Driver attempts suicide during traffic stop for suspected DUI on Midlothian Turnpike Amazon buys 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final 'Jeopardy' Dave Barry's Year in Review 2019: Well, that was something promotion ALMOST GONE: Purchase "Richmond Memories II: The 1940s, 1950s and 1960s" promotion SAVE $10 on "Richmond Memories III" and take a stroll down memory lane promotion Purchase plaques and posters to celebrate the Washington Nationals' World Series win. promotion Keep your coffee hot with a RTD Checklist Traveler Tumbler for $11.50 Contests & Events JAN 26: Better New Year, ReNew You contest Claim your tickets to the next One Day University: The story of America in 12 Films The winners are in! View the results of RTD The Best 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.