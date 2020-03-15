Is the coronavirus President Donald Trump’s Hurricane Katrina? No. The hurricane, as severe as it was, was a local event. The COVID-19 virus is a global problem.
Natural disasters are unpreventable, but the response to them involves familiar actions of government and utilities — mobilizing supplies and relief workers. Throw enough people at the problem and eventually power lines get restrung. By contrast, pandemics are immune to such good intentions, which requires us to look at the problem differently. There’s only so much ordinary people can do to help after a hurricane or a flood — unless you’re a utility lineman.
However, there’s a lot ordinary people can do to halt or slow down the spread of disease. We don’t need the government to tell us to wash our hands or avoid large crowds. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called on churches to cancel services for awhile; Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has not. But churches don’t need the government to tell them how to protect their congregations. It’s better to overreact than to underreact. God will understand.
This is a clarifying moment as to what we do and do not need government for. We need the government to organize testing — somehow South Korea has tested nearly 111 times more people than the United States. Why? We also need the government to figure out key policy questions that are more unique to the United States than to other nations with more robust social safety nets. What about people who don’t have paid sick leave or health insurance? A chain is only as strong as its weakest link and the U.S. has more weak links than other industrialized nations. But we can all take precautions.
Still, the Hurricane Katrina question hovers — not just over the president but over the government and every public official. Consider two pertinent examples from the 1918 flu pandemic that killed anywhere from 17 million to 100 million people worldwide. The flu ran across the U.S. while World War I was raging in Europe. In Philadelphia, the city was preparing for a Liberty Loan parade to promote war bonds.
History.com describes what happened: “[Public health director Wilmer] Krusen assured people this was just the regular flu. Krusen insisted that the parade must go on, since it would raise millions of dollars in war bonds, and he played down the danger of spreading the disease. On September 28, a patriotic procession of soldiers, Boy Scouts, marching bands and local dignitaries stretched two miles through downtown Philadelphia with sidewalks packed with spectators. Just 72 hours after the parade, all 31 of Philadelphia’s hospitals were full and 2,600 people were dead by the end of the week.”
St. Louis health commissioner Max Starkloff did exactly the opposite. He wrote a commentary in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that warned people to avoid large crowds. History.com tells us: “When a flu outbreak at a nearby military barracks first spread into the St. Louis civilian population, Starkloff wasted no time closing the schools, shuttering movie theaters and pool halls, and banning all public gatherings. There was pushback from business owners, but Starkloff and the mayor held their ground. When infections swelled as expected, thousands of sick residents were treated at home by a network of volunteer nurses.”
In St. Louis, the death rate from the flu was one-eighth of what it was in Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s health director was temporarily popular for letting the parade go on, but history now regards that as a tragic and preventable mistake. St. Louis’ health commissioner came under political fire for what seemed draconian actions but wound up saving lives. That is the conclusion of two studies published in 2007 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Those studies looked at how 17 U.S. cities responded to that pandemic. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published this summary of the reports: “The first study found a clear correlation between the number of interventions applied and the resulting peak death rate seen. Both studies showed that while interventions effectively mitigated the transmission of influenza virus in 1918,” a critical factor in reducing death rates was how soon the measures were put in place. Best to act quickly, as we’re now seeing many sports leagues and others do. “If St. Louis had waited another week or two, they might have fared the same as Philadelphia,” the NIH wrote.
These were the actions of local officials, not state or federal ones. In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson said nothing about the flu. Wartime censors discouraged reporting about the pandemic, which only made things worse. Trump, whatever you think of him, is no Woodrow Wilson. The challenge for local officials is to be less like Philadelphia and more like St. Louis. The challenge for all of us is to wash our hands and avoid spreading disease of any kind.
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times
