Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS EVENING... AREAS OF FOG WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. VISIBILITIES WILL VARY ACROSS SHORT DISTANCES, WITH SOME LOCATIONS FALLING TO A HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.