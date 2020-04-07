Week three of working from home meant getting reacquainted with some old favorites — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cups of hot tea, and eggs.
Lots and lots of eggs.
You’d think having access to a full kitchen all the time would mean breakfasts and lunches are now way better than what we’re used to taking into the office. The reality is, I’ve kept things simple since I’ve been home — and not just because I’m trying not to go through our quarantine stockpile in a matter of weeks.
This brings me to eggs, and my new favorite egg dish that I eat just about every day as either brunch or lunch: two “dippy” eggs (over-easy, if you will) on top of diced tomatoes or roasted peppers with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and dried herbs. Rich, runny yolks and savory tomatoes: It’s hearty enough to get me through the day without reaching for snacks every hour. Bonus: It takes only minutes to prepare.
Protein-rich eggs are everyone’s go-to meal when there’s nothing else to eat, when money is tight, when you’re too tired to cook a more substantial meal but still want something satisfying, when it’s the only thing your kids will eat — or all of the above.
Eggs have been in short supply, I know. I managed to find one crate full of large eggs at my grocery store last week, though there was a per-person limit of two dozen. I took what I could.
If your household loves eggs for any meal, I found three ways to use them up while keeping your budget in check: an easy casserole that walks the line between corn casserole and quiche; a fragrant curried dish that stars several of your favorite pantry spices; and egg sliders that will be devoured in a matter of minutes, so be sure to make plenty.
As I’ve done before, I’ll calculate the estimated cost of the main ingredients for each, leaving out staples, such as spices, herbs, oils or butter, and condiments.
First up, a meal that might be more aptly called clean-out-the-fridge casserole. This one uses cubes of cornbread along with all the classic ingredients in a quiche. From there, the rest is up to you. You can buy the cornbread or make it yourself — I used the Jiffy boxed mix, which took all of five minutes to prepare. I had some red peppers and corn to use up, but you could add other vegetables — mushrooms, spinach or even cooked broccoli. I had colby jack cheese, but cheddar, mozzarella and Swiss work, too — just use what you have. The result is a casserole that’s a bit dense, sort of like a thick corn casserole. I also added bacon to it, but it’s easy to leave out or sub with sausage.
Serve this one with a side salad and rolls for lunch or dinner, or by itself for breakfast.
Cost: about $8.50, including the bacon; or $5, not including the bacon. Six eggs (half of the dozen) would be about 65 cents, my red pepper was $1.29, one can of corn was 55 cents, one 8-ounce bag of cheese was $1.99 and the Jiffy cornbread mix cost 55 cents. Bacon was $3.50. I already had half-and-half and the herbs and spices.
***
For something completely different, try Curried Eggs. I have a decent spice rack, I think, and I was so happy that this recipe used a lot of those spices to create a lovely curry that wasn’t too spicy, but highly flavorful.
Hard-boiled eggs are another staple around here, though usually for egg salads or sliced and put on top of fresh salads. Plain tomato sauce just sings with the addition of cumin, coriander, turmeric and ginger, plus garlic and onion. Whole and chopped hard-boiled eggs are nestled in the sauce — and that’s it. If you like heat, red pepper flakes or hot sauce would be appropriate.
This one definitely requires tasting as you go. Do it often, and adjust per your preferences. If you’re missing something, it’s not the end of the world. Just add more of something else.
Cost: Less than $1.30, but I already had the spices, garlic and minced onion. Four eggs were about 44 cents, and tomato sauce (16 ounces) was 80 cents.
***
Lastly, you can’t go wrong with eggs, cheese and ham on bread.
I’m a big fan of those ham and cheese sliders that everyone makes with the honey mustard-butter-onion-poppyseed sauce. When I mentioned them last week, my daughter remembered them most from, of all places, her preschool. It’s true. I made them for every holiday party — but for the parents. Hey, we needed something more than carrot sticks and Goldfish crackers.
This follows the same premise, which starts with Sweet Hawaiian rolls, but in addition to ham and cheese, there are scrambled eggs. I used American sliced cheese, but you can use whatever you like.
Rather than that mustard sauce, I simply melted butter and spread it on top of the rolls, then sprinkled the whole thing with Everything Bagel seasoning. You really can’t use enough of that stuff.
The rolls come in packs of 12, which means you can feed a bunch of people at one time. Let’s just say they were wildly popular, so double the recipe, if you need to — these won’t last long.
Cost: About $7.65. The rolls were $2.50, the six eggs were 65 cents, the sliced cheese was $1.99 and the sliced ham was $2.50, though I didn’t use all of the cheese and ham. I already had the butter and bagel seasoning.
***
As a side note, I’ve enjoyed hearing from you, dear readers, about your favorite budget-friendly recipes and tips. I’m continuing to compile them, and will highlight your favorites in the weeks to come. In the meantime, keep them coming.
Send your favorite low-cost recipes or food budget tips to me at hprestidge@timesdispatch.com.
