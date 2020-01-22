"Aged Out"

"Aged Out"

 Pam Hervey

VPM PBS will air “Aged Out: Finding Home,” a documentary that explores what happens to Virginia-area youth when they age out of the foster care system.

The documentary examines the lives of four young people, age 18 to 25, who have "aged out" of foster care and the challenges they face without reliable housing, job prospects or a supportive network. "Aged Out" focuses on four individuals from The Possibilities Project, a privately funded collaboration between the Better Housing Coalition and the Children’s Home Society of Virginia. It was directed by Richmond's Pam Hervey.

“Aged-Out: Finding Home” will air on VPM PBS on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. and re-run at several other times.

The documentary will also be live streamed simultaneously on VPM's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/myVPM/videos/1073829776302756/.

