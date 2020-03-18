Long & Foster Real Estate’s Patrick Gee, Pam Diemer and Kyle Yeatman earn top honors
As the nation’s No. 1 real estate firm, as part of HomeServices of America, Long & Foster has guided people home since 1968. With a focus on exceptional service to clients and support of its real estate agents by providing the best-in-class technology, the company is celebrating the many successes of its sales associates in 2019 – including those recently honored as the best real estate agents in Richmond.
“It’s an honor and privilege to partner with the best real estate agents in Richmond,” said Brian Haug, senior vice president at Long & Foster. “They are truly remarkable people that represent their clients with class and integrity. We look forward to seeing their success continue on for years to come.”
Patrick Gee of the Westham office was named the No. 1 individual agent. Gee listed 43 homes for a total of nearly $16 million and sold 61 homes for more than $26 million. A Realtor since 2006, Gee is an associate broker.
“I am thankful to all my clients, friends and family, including my father, Philip Gee and uncle, Paul Gee, who have mentored me throughout my career. I couldn’t have accomplished past or future goals without them,” said Gee. “To be recognized as the No. 1 agent for the No. 1 Richmond real estate firm is truly an honor.”
Pam Diemer of the Grove office earned the top spot for listings. Diemer listed and closed 37 homes, totaling more than $25 million, with combined buyer and seller sales totaling more than $37 million. Diemer was the only member chosen in central Virginia for the inaugural Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle, which includes an elite group of global luxury real estate agents.
“I’m honored to be recognized as Long & Foster’s top listing agent in the Richmond region,” said Diemer. “I’m grateful for the support of my clients and team members who contribute to my success. I look forward to assisting buyers and sellers in all price ranges in 2020.”
Kyle Yeatman and The Yeatman Group of the Centerpointe office were honored as the No. 1 team, with over $195 million in volume and 483 transactions. The Yeatman Group is known for providing a unique level of experience and offerings to clients buying, selling, or building their next home.
“We’re proud to celebrate our third consecutive year as Long & Foster’s top team,” said Yeatman. “We continuously learn and improve so that our agents are in the best position to help our clients through increasingly challenging and competitive local markets. We pride ourselves on our customers counting on a certain level of expertise, service, and support through their real estate transactions every time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.