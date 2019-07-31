NORFOLK — A New Jersey woman who once appeared on reality television shows “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Virginia and could get 10 years in prison.

Antonella Barba, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute a synthetic opioid, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She will be sentenced in November.

Court documents say that a man named Justin Michael Isaac was traveling to Virginia for a delivery in 2018, but he was recorded on the phone saying he was sending someone else.

Police staked out a Norfolk stash house and arrested Barba with nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl. She told police she had arrived that day from Los Angeles.

Isaac faces trial in August on similar charges.

Barba appeared on “American Idol” in 2007.

— The Associated Press

