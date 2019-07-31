NORFOLK — A New Jersey woman who once appeared on reality television shows “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Virginia and could get 10 years in prison.
Antonella Barba, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute a synthetic opioid, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She will be sentenced in November.
Court documents say that a man named Justin Michael Isaac was traveling to Virginia for a delivery in 2018, but he was recorded on the phone saying he was sending someone else.
Police staked out a Norfolk stash house and arrested Barba with nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl. She told police she had arrived that day from Los Angeles.
Isaac faces trial in August on similar charges.
Barba appeared on “American Idol” in 2007.
The sentence should include some jail time.
