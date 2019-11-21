Never underestimate the power of one heartfelt gesture.
That's the takeaway from the small auditorium yesterday at Huguenot High School where senior Flory Delabarrera and all of her classmates in their AP government class were surprised with free tickets to the Dec. 7 showing of the popular musical "Hamilton," playing now in Richmond through Dec. 8.
The surprise is tied to a letter Delabarrera wrote to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras last month about her AP Government teacher, Kaitlyn Siedlarczyk. In the letter, she asked for tickets for Siedlarczyk, whom she described as a "personal mentor."
Her request was granted and then some.
Through a series of channels that start with the mayor's office and eventually end with Dominion Energy, Delabarrera not only earned her teacher a ticket, but 117 other RPS students and chaperones as well.
Richmond Public Schools will decide how the rest of the tickets are allocated.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulation!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.