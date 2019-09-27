A bronze sculpture, "Rumors of War," by artist Kehinde Wiley, appears in Times Square at an unveiling on Friday Sept. 27, 2019, in New York. The work, depicting of a young African American in urban streetwear sitting astride a galloping horse, will be exhibited through December 1.
Artist Kehinde Wiley at the VMFA in Richmond Va. Wed. June 8, 2016.
The figure on the 30-foot-tall sculpture "Rumors of War" astride the horse has dreadlocks, a hoodie and ripped jeans in Times Square on Sept. 27, 2019. The sculpture, of an African-American man in streetwear and mounted on a horse, was unveiled Friday and will eventually move to Richmond, Va., home to a number of Confederate memorials. (Rachel Papo/The New York Times)
Visual artist Kehinde Wiley, best known for his portrayals of contemporary African-American and African-Diasporic individuals, appears at the unveiling his first monumental public sculpture "Rumors of War," an equestrian portraiture of warfare and heroism, Friday Sept. 27, 2019, in New York. The work will be exhibited in Times Square through December 1. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Members of the Malcom Shabazz High School marching band, from Newark, N.J., perform at the the unveiling of artist Kehinde Wiley's sculpture "Rumors of War" on Friday Sept. 27, 2019, in New York. The work, depicting of a young African American in urban streetwear sitting astride a galloping horse, will be exhibited through December 1. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Visual artist Kehinde Wiley, best known for his portrayals of contemporary African-American and African-Diasporic individuals, appears at the unveiling his first monumental public sculpture "Rumors of War," an equestrian portraiture of warfare and heroism, Friday Sept. 27, 2019, in New York. The work will be exhibited in Times Square through December 1. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Artist Kehinde Wiley watches the unveiling of his new 30-foot-tall sculpture "Rumors of War" in Times Square on Sept. 27, 2019. “Today we say yes to something that looks like us,” Wiley said at the unveiling. The sculpture, of an African-American man in streetwear and mounted on a horse, was unveiled Friday and will eventually move to Richmond, Va., home to a number of Confederate memorials. (Rachel Papo/The New York Times)
Artist Kehinde Wiley speaks during the unveiling of his new 30-foot-tall sculpture "Rumors of War" in Times Square on Sept. 27, 2019. The sculpture, of an African-American man in streetwear and mounted on a horse, was unveiled Friday and will eventually move to Richmond, Va., home to a number of Confederate memorials. (Rachel Papo/The New York Times)
The unveiling of artist Kehinde Wiley's new 30-foot-tall sculpture "Rumors of War" in Times Square on Sept. 27, 2019. The sculpture, of an African-American man in streetwear and mounted on a horse, was unveiled Friday and will eventually move to Richmond, Va., home to a number of Confederate memorials. (Rachel Papo/The New York Times)
The unveiling of artist Kehinde Wiley's new 30-foot-tall sculpture "Rumors of War" in Times Square on Sept. 27, 2019. The statue will be on display in Times Square until Dec. 1, then will move to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. (Rachel Papo/The New York Times)
Richmond’s newest monument got a one-of-a-kind unveiling in New York's Times Square on Friday.
Kehinde Wiley, along with a group of speakers, unveiled his massive monument, called “Rumors of War,” to a crowd of cheering onlookers during an event livestreamed online.
Created in response to the monument of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond, “Rumors of War” depicts a young African American in urban streetwear, sitting astride a horse in a striking pose. Wiley's figure incorporates male and female characteristics. The sculpture is more than 27 feet tall, including a stone pedestal.
At the Times Square unveiling, Wiley talked about how the inspiration for “Rumors of War” came from his visit to Richmond and encountering the monuments on Monument Avenue.
“I’m a black man looking up at those things that give me a sense of dread and fear," Wiley said at the unveiling. "What does that feel like physically to walk a public space and to have your state, your country, your nation say, 'This is what we stand by.' No. We demand more. Today, we say yes to something that looks like us. To broader notions of what it means to be an American."
"Rumors of War” will remain on view in Times Square until Dec. 1.
After that, it will be moved to Richmond, where it will be permanently installed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' entrance at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., just a few blocks away from the J.E.B. Stuart monument.
Wiley saw Richmond's Confederate monuments while he was visiting for his career retrospective “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” at the VMFA in June 2016.
Best known for his official presidential portrait of Barack Obama, the 42-year-old artist has built his career on creating larger-than-life, regal portraits of minorities in classical poses, positioning his subjects in ways typically associated with wealthy and powerful white men.
Wiley said the title of the monument, "Rumors of War," refers to the New Testament and a "changing of times."
"The idea is that in the 'change times,' there will be wars and rumors of war. ... And there are moments where art has to step in," Wiley said.
Other speakers at the Times Square unveiling included Mayor Levar Stoney, VMFA Director Alex Nyerges, and Dr. Monroe Harris, president of the VMFA board of trustees.
"Today is a monumental day," Stoney said. "In Richmond we have 10 Confederate monuments to the Lost Cause. I think that is 10 too many."
Stoney appointed a commission to study the monuments on Monument Avenue in 2017. The commission recommended removing the monument to President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis and adding context to the four other Confederate statues. But state law protects the removal of statues as war memorials and it is still a question whether localities can assert control over their monuments.
Stoney talked about how Richmond has changed over the past 200 years and said that adding "Rumors of War" to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be Richmond's "symbolic battle cry" to change.
“The installation of ‘Rumors of War’ at the VMFA later this year will be a historic moment for our museum and for the city of Richmond and the commonwealth of Virginia,” Nyerges said earlier in a statement.
"Rumors of War" is Wiley's first public artwork and his largest three-dimensional work to date.
"The sculpture belongs right here on our grounds," said Valerie Cassel Oliver, the museum's curator of modern and contemporary art. “It allows us to shift the gravitational pull of Monument Avenue and the conversation in general. Given that Virginia has the largest number of memorials and monuments dedicated to the Confederacy, it is a watershed moment. We are expanding conversation about monuments - who gets memorialized; who is edified."
Said Nyerges: “When you look at Virginia as a whole, at least 20% of all Virginians trace their heritage directly to Africa. The fact that Richmond itself is a black majority city, it is important to us to be able to put this in context with a great work of art, which will hopefully further the conversation about these 19th and early 20th century monuments.”
Since 2015, the VMFA has been building its African American art collection with the goal of becoming one of the top three in the world for African American art.
Museum organizers hope that visitors can explore Wiley's monument by foot or car on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and then proceed to explore the Confederate monuments just a few blocks away on Monument Avenue.
William Martin, executive director of the Valentine, which records Richmond history, described adding Wiley's monument as a "moment of axis" to Richmond's collection of Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue.
"This is a perfect monument to mark where we are in this very moment, in a language we’ll understand," Martin said. "Nothing expresses Richmond more than these things together: the monuments on Monument Avenue and the new Wiley sculpture."
He talked about how the monuments in Richmond are changing with the addition of the Arthur Ashe monument in 1996, the dedication of the Virginia Women's Monument in Capitol Square next month and the the addition of Wiley's monument in December.
"Sometimes it takes art to encourage conversations in ways we don't anticipate," Martin said. "This is the moment for Richmond when the conversation begins between these monuments."
"Rumors of War" was acquired by the VMFA in late June for an undisclosed sum and is the most expensive acquisition of a sculpture the VMFA has ever made. The acquisition was funded by an endowment of private donations, not state money.
"The monument is an evolutionary leap in Wiley’s practice. It is a stunning work of art. It will change the face of the VMFA," Oliver said.
Harris, president of the VMFA board of trustees, said at the unveiling that it's "the most important acquisition this museum has ever made."
It seems like a clock in the middle of the sculpture would be very appropriate!
New York can keep it .
I love his artwork. Especially in person. The colors are awesome.
Kehinde didn't thank the VMFA or Richmond at all, really weird. Considering how much money they're giving him. He went on quite a bit about NYC? Odd. Agree with Randy, want better pictures of this. Could only really see the horse from the angle, which looks gorgeous.
I sometimes think it's interesting that the Arthur Ashe name change and this statue are all coming from people outside our city, who don't have strong ties to it (Arthur Ashe's family pushing the name change for decades - they don't live here). I honestly wish we would be left alone a bit - us city folks are progressive, very-civically engaged, art-loving people, and something really irks me when outsiders try to make their imprint on the Fan. Like we need to be told what to do? We're very liberal in the Fan already, I don't know why we keep getting poked and prodded like we're NOT liberal and need "corrected" or something by people who have no connection to us. Why so much outside attention to the Fan lately? Arthur Ashe was great, but I can think of 10 other more modern Richmonders who better represent our (non-sports obsessed) city than he does. I'm just really proud of modern Richmond, it's a really special place and these outsiders don't really get it.
More pictures as soon as possible please! - Ann McMillan
Special acknowledgment was given to Bill and Pam Royall who couldn’t be there so I have a feeling they were instrumental in funding this.
