In the front row of the dimly lit Leslie Creek Theater in the VMFA one Friday night, 9-year-old Geo raised his hand.
“What is lynching?” he asked.
Steps away from his signature cello on stage, visual artist, composer and musician Paul Rucker paused before putting the mic to his lips.
“You know the guy hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck?” Rucker said, referencing an earlier part of his presentation. “There was no court case. There was no jury, there were no judges. Just civilians randomly deciding they’re going to take the law into their own hands.”
The kid nodded. Rucker said he’s found throughout his career — in which he’s researched incarceration and lynching for over two decades — children have a better understanding than most adults.
His visual installation “Proliferation,” put up at the VMFA in February 2019 and free for viewing until May, was the reason he came to speak at the VMFA Friday, Feb. 21.
As an iCubed research fellow at VCU, he continues his life’s work of educating on black history, investigating human rights issues and how they disproportionately affect urban populations.
The nearly 11-minute video, set to original music by Rucker, animates the U.S. prison system from 1778 to 2005 and how it intersects with slavery. It begins with blinking green dots before ending on the newer prisons, displayed by red dots that eventually form the outline of a United States map.
He’s presented it in schools and prisons, including Alcatraz which is inactive, since its inception a decade ago. Initially, he didn’t intend for it to be in a gallery — he wanted it used for policy change.
“We have on average one new prison a week since 1776. That should be disturbing to anyone,” Rucker said in a phone interview Monday morning. “We went seamlessly from slavery to the prison system. I wanted to tell that story … something that was going to hopefully change minds.”
He added that the prison system is a $182 billion a year industry, a statistic backed up by the Prison Policy Initiative. A single prisoner in Guantanamo Bay costs $13 million in 2018, according to an investigation by the New York Times. The U.S is a world leader in incarceration rates, with black men six times as likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts.
“Some of the biggest pain and racism comes from being aware of systemic and structural policies that disproportionately help one group more than another,” Rucker said. “Everyone in this room has watched communities be destroyed."
He compiled the information from the Prison Police Initiative, a nonprofit that researches mass criminalization. In his work, which includes the reconstruction of various Ku Klux Klan robes featured in an upcoming 2021 VMFA exhibit, the Dirty South, he emphasizes the importance of focusing on facts. The result: hundreds upon hundreds of hours of research.
Valerie Cassel-Oliver, the curator of contemporary art at the VMFA, said Richmond is fortunate to have Rucker and the work he does. The South Carolina-born artist has allowed people to look at the history and socioeconomic factors that contribute to the prison industrial complex, she said.
“The hope is that people not only walk away with factual information but that they’re inspired to do their own research and understanding of what these connective tissues are,” she said. ““It’s to make that connection to show that issues around prison systems and the investment of the U.S. in its prison complexes is not a new construct.”
It’s occurred since the founding of this country, she added.
Erin Holloway Palmer, an East End Cemetery volunteer who went to Rucker’s talk Friday, said she came to see Rucker to hear his process in bring painful, hidden stories to the forefront.
"I was especially struck by what he said about making the invisible visible," Holloway Palmer said. "I feel there are [a number] of those efforts across Richmond, across the south, the country, that are trying to draw attention to this very long neglected painful history that we don't really learn."
Throughout his talk that Friday night, Rucker asked the nearly 50-person audience about dates in history, where the black Wall Streets famously were — Durham, Richmond and Tulsa — and when the Emancipation Proclamation was ratified.
Only few in the crowd knew the answers.
"The most enjoyable aspect about being an artist for me is to see someone go, 'Wow, I never thought of that way,' and you have this shift," he said. "I still have hope that positive things can come out of art making."
Getting an accurate perspective is just the first step, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.