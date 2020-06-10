If you’ve been stuck inside for three months, fresh air and giant dinosaurs might be a nice change of pace.
Ashland Theatre is offering drive-in movie nights starting Friday night. The “Ashland Theatre After Dark” series presents “Jurassic Park” at 8:45 p.m. in the open field on Robinson Street behind the theater, which is located at 205 England St. The open space — between Maple and Virginia streets — can accommodate up to 26 cars. Tickets are $20 per carload (up to seven people per vehicle) and must be purchased in advance at www.ashlandtheatre.org.
There’s another showing Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. Parking begins at 8 p.m.
Small cars will be parked up front, while larger vehicles will be parked at the back.
Phase Two guidelines mean patrons will be required to stay in their vehicles, although sitting in truck beds and open hatchbacks will be permitted. A portable restroom will be on-site. Theater staff and volunteers will offer carhop window service for concessions. No outside food or beverages are allowed.
Across the state, traditional movie theaters have been closed since mid-March. AMC Theaters, the world’s largest theater operator, said Tuesday that it expects to have 97-98% of its theaters worldwide reopened by mid-July. The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents exhibitors, expects that about 90-95% of cinemas around the world will be opened by mid-July.
Across town, the Goochland Drive-in Theater opened May 1 and is open every Tuesday through Sunday.
