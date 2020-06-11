It’s been a long few months of staying at home, remote working and hunkering down due to COVID-19.
With shops, businesses, restaurants, bars and travel closed to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus, many people turned their attention toward their own backyards. Literally.
Summer looks like more of the same for many of us. Even though more businesses are starting to reopen, the message from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam continues to be that we are “safer at home.”
So if you’re looking at a summer with some extra time on your hands — whether your vacation plans got canceled or you decided to forgo the pool this year — you might take some inspiration from these Richmond-area residents who turned their backyards into a personal paradise during the stay-at-home quarantine.
Midlothian
The “never-ending” treehouse, by Ryan and Regan Shriver; Indie, 11; and Luna, 8
During his two-month stay-at-home session while working remotely, Ryan Shriver finished a treehouse project that he started a year earlier.
“I wanted to build a treehouse for the kids, but also as a place that adults could enjoy as well,” Shriver said.
He started the project last summer, tearing down the ramshackle treehouse that came with their Midlothian home to the original joists and posts, but he quickly got pulled into other things: kids’ sports, soccer, dance recitals, work.
When the coronavirus prompted a stay-at-home order, he started sketching out some designs for the treehouse after looking at Pinterest and watching old episodes of the Animal Planet reality show “Treehouse Masters.”
A technology officer by day, Shriver built his backyard oasis on the weekends using a variety of sources. Some of the materials he bought, others were donated by his dad and some were recycled. Like when an oak tree in the front yard dropped an enormous limb, Shriver realized that it was the exact dimensions he needed for the stairs. He took a chain saw to it, and the limb became the risers for the stairs.
The finished treehouse looks like something straight out of “Treehouse Masters.”
It’s three-sided with a slanted tin roof, a deck, stairs, an outdoor fire pit and a zip line that the kids have turned into “zip line bowling.”
The whole family got involved putting the finishing touches on the treehouse: furniture, string lights, planters with fresh flowers, and Luna’s artwork on the walls.
“It’s great to have a reason to go outside and stay outside,” Shriver said. “At the beginning, it was me-time. Now it’s time the whole family can enjoy. We christened it with a fire pit and s’mores. We hung a hammock under the treehouse that Luna comes out and hangs out in. Unfortunately, she’s watching YouTube in it. But hey, nothing’s perfect.”
Midlothian
Backyard beach retreat, by David and Claire Dowell; Sam, 10; and Julia, 8
David and Claire Dowell used to live at the beach at Willoughby Spit near Norfolk on the Chesapeake Bay.
“We still have the beach in our soul,” Claire said. They moved to Midlothian years ago, and are both nurses. David works in the emergency room at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center; Claire is a nurse at St. Mary’s Surgery Center. Their jobs are high stress with long hours, and they needed a place to relax — at home.
During their stay at home, “we were sitting outside around the fire pit. We had a few drinks; I’ll be honest. We decided just to do it,” Claire said.
They built a 16-by-16 foot beach in their backyard with logs as borders around it. “It’s not a sandbox,” Claire added, laughing.
David prepared the area for their backyard beach with a tiller and shovel. They added a drainage system and a floor of pebble rocks. They got a trailer full of sand delivered, spread and raked and then created a fire pit in the middle of their “beach” out of rocks.
“When you light the fire pit, you can put your feet on the rocks and they warm up,” Claire said.
David also added an area with sea grass and mulch that will grow up to be like the plants found at the beach, Claire said.
“It’s great for social distancing,” Claire said. “You can take your shoes off and bury your feet.”
She’s already invited her sister who brought her three young children, and they spent the afternoon building sand castles just like they were at the beach.
They added tiki torches for a beach atmosphere and hope to add Adirondack chairs in the future.
“This is our relaxing place,” Claire said. “The kids just love anything beachy. And now Dave is like, ‘You don’t have to go to the beach anymore.’”
Goochland County
Pirate ship playground, by Matt and Aleka O’Berry; Tristan, 10; and Julian, 8
Matt O’Berry’s sons, Tristan and Julian, love the movie “The Goonies.”
When he asked them what kind of playground they wanted in the backyard, they said: “a pirate ship.”
O’Berry went to work, building a one-of-a-kind 28-foot custom-made pirate ship complete with a swing set, a climbing wall, a sandbox, and a canopy for shade. It even has porthole windows, an anchor and a flag pole where the kids can fly their pirate flag.
O’Berry, who installs office furniture for a living, built the pirate ship without any drawing or blueprint.
“I just carved it out of my mind,” he said. He started the project last year, but only built the structural frame of it. During the stay-at-home order, he was able to turn his attention back to the pirate ship. Finishing it took only seven days, he said.
“I built it because I love them,” he added. “If you’ve got the time, you might as well do it.”
Henrico County
Backyard fire pit, by Gordon and Leesa Gregory; August, 15; and Thomas, 12
Gordon Gregory is an architectural and interior design photographer who sees gorgeous landscapes and yards every day. Inspired by a fire pit he saw at a client’s home, he decided to create a natural stone patio with a built-in fire pit of his own with an assist from his kids.
The kids helped with laying out the flat stones, like putting together a puzzle, Leesa Gregory said, and stamping down the dirt to make it compact and flat. They also built a rock wall to retain it. The project, complete with new Adirondack chairs, took 10 days to finish and transformed their green lawn into a terrace retreat.
“Fire pits encourage talking and togetherness — not screens,” Gregory said. “When you’re at a fire pit, you look at the fire or roast s’mores or talk. We thought it would be a good thing to encourage conversation, get outside in the evening and just promote nature while we were locked down.”
“It’s been awesome to sit around the fire with neighbors in a socially distant acceptable way. We have used it a number of times as a family. We will often go out when the sun is going down and start the fire, roast marshmallows and talk about the day,” she added.
North Side
Pergola that doubles as a gym for TRX workouts, by Kim Engleman; her partner, Kurt Smith; and their son, Jayden, 11
When Kim Engleman found herself with two weeks paid time off from her job as a mental health counselor, she built a pergola in her backyard with the help of her son, partner Kurt and two close friends.
In her spare time, Kim is a certified TRX instructor who usually teaches classes at the YMCA. TRX, or total resistance exercises, refers to suspension training that uses body weight exercises to develop strength, balance, flexibility, and core stability simultaneously.
“When all the gyms closed, I was working out alone,” she said. But she soon discovered she could loop straps around the pergola and turn her backyard oasis into an outdoor gym.
She brought out her Bluetooth speaker, her two beagles and invited some friends to join her outdoor, socially distanced exercise routine.
“Each strap is on the corners of the pergola, 6 feet apart, making it a safe and fun workout. I have four straps appropriately distanced, so up to four people can come. Exercise is so important for self-care, including physical and mental health. No excuses to stay active and healthy,” she said.
