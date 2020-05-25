Driveway cocktail hours – or drag shows. Al fresco concerts. Porch parties.
In the two months since Virginians have been asked to stay home to contain the coronavirus, Richmonders have found creative ways to socialize ... from a safe distance, of course.
Social distance parties can be as simple as neighbors gathering in camping chairs to more elaborate get-togethers. And surprising ones.
“We had Ellen Cockerham Riccio, principal second violinist at the Richmond Symphony, at our house. She’s known as the Backyard Violinist. We were her first gig,” Jeff Kelley said.
He and his wife, Cristin, hosted Riccio not in the backyard but the front yard of their Henrico County home in April. They made a “marquee” for her and hung it over their front door.
About 20 neighbors showed up – with their own chairs, sitting 6 feet apart – to enjoy the concert.
“It was BYOB and bring-your-own chairs and use-your-own bathroom," said Kelley, a former Times-Dispatch reporter. "Everyone had a great time and the weather was perfect” – and some concertgoers even brought their kids to join Kelley’s three (Nora, 6; Bridget, 4; and Reid, 1).
Riccio started playing as the Backyard Violinist in late April. She charges $100 for a 45-minute session. So far, she has done about 30 concerts in people’s yards.
“It started out that I needed to find a way to make up some of the money that I was losing on gigs, like weddings or music festivals,” Riccio said. “Also, my friends who have small children were lamenting that all of their education was online now, which meant their kids were staring at screens for more time than they wanted.”
Riccio is no stranger to taking the show on the road. She had founded Classical Revolution RVA, the local chapter of a group that aims to push classical music into unexpected places.
As the Backyard Violinist, she offers background music or educational concerts intended for younger audiences. At the Kelley residence, Riccio even played a little of the “Star Wars” theme by popular request.
“I’m surprised by the number of people who hire me who have never been to a symphony concert before. I thought it would be people who wanted a pared-down version of what they missed," she said of her new gigs.
"But no, it’s people who are open to this strange new experience because I’m willing to come to their house. It’s really thrilling to play for someone who’s never experienced it before. It’s like opening up a whole new world for them.”
Riccio plans to keep doing her Backyard Violinist sessions through August and possibly into the fall, if she can fit it into her schedule when the symphony resumes. She has been able to offer the backyard concerts now, she said, because for once, “I have the time. I’m wide open.”
***
But perhaps the fiercest, most over-the-top and buzzworthy social sensation to come out of the pandemic is the Driveway Drag Show.
Michelle Livigne hosts a popular drag show at Babe’s of Carytown and has been thinking of a “Drag Across America” road trip inspired by the "RuPaul’s Drag Race" TV show for years.
“What if we just packed a van with queens and went to people’s driveways on the weekend?” she wondered.
She posted the idea to Facebook on a Wednesday. On Thursday, she was hitting up people’s driveways with gal pal Monica Darling, and the Driveway Drag Show was born.
“I was blinded by the excitement and joy that I could bring to people," Livigne said. "Many of these people have never been to a drag show before.”
In just a week, the Driveway Drag Show received 118 paid reservations and will be visiting many of them in the weeks ahead.
News of the Driveway Drag Show spread fast across local social media and even gained the notice of '80s music icon Boy George, who retweeted it.
The Driveway Drag Show has been to Hanover, Richmond, Midlothian, Chesterfield, New Kent and Henrico. Soon, it will be heading to Charlottesville and Fredericksburg for a day. People have even reached out from Hampton Roads, Suffolk and Maryland.
For $40, the Driveway Drag Show consists of two performers showing up to your driveway, performing two songs against a rainbow backdrop and taking a photo with the crowd.
“We can do up to nine shows a day,” Livigne said. “It’s actually a lot easier than you’d think. The trunk is our dressing room. We’re only at the houses for 15 or 20 minutes, then it’s off to the next.”
But it is a lot of driving, she said.
“I feel like I was made for this,” she said. “It’s like finishing a puzzle. All of the pieces finally fit into place. I’m obsessed with this. I’m inspired by it. I don’t see any reason why I should ever stop. There will always be celebrations and reasons why people want to have a cocktail in the backyard.”
“We can do porches, patios – you name it,” Livigne added. “People get off their phones, they're not inside, they're outside with their neighbors – and just seeing the look on their faces, the joy, when we pull up, I know, 'That's why we're here.' "
***
For many people, the stay-at-home order has helped them meet and connect with their neighbors. Diane Barbour lives in a Midlothian community where most of the residents are over 65. She started hosting a “COVID Relief Circle,” as she calls it, in her driveway about once a week.
“We limit ourselves to 10 people or less each week and socially distance ourselves. Participants bring a chair, a snack and whatever they want to drink. Pets are invited, too,” she said.
Staci Rogge and her boyfriend have been hosting backyard weenie roasts and driveway happy hours for their neighbors in Stratford Hills.
And in the Fan, architecture is part of the setup.
“Italy has balconies. The Fan has porches,” Rachel Scott Everett said.
She and her husband, Brian Gibson, have been organizing weekly porch happy hours on their Grove Avenue block. About once a week, the neighbors take to their porches to raise a glass and socialize.
“It gives us an opportunity to socialize from a safe distance,” Everett said.
They talk with their next-door neighbors on either side of their row house, though “for those across the street, there's a lot of waving and raising glasses to cheers,” she said.
“Just seeing everyone out is very comforting and helps provide a sense of normalcy.”
Sometimes people will go into the street to chat with a neighbor from farther down the block, keeping 6 feet apart. Other times, neighbors will break out a musical instrument – whether expected (like a guitar) or not so much (like a tambourine) – for an impromptu sing-a-long.
“All of us are currently facing different challenges regarding health, family, loss of work and financial strain," Everett said. "This time offers everyone an hour to come out on their respective porches – or stoop or front yard – and reconnect in solidarity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.