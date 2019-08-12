Ten authors have been selected as finalists for this year’s Library of Virginia’s Literary Awards.
In the fiction category, the finalists are:
James A. McLaughlin, “Bearskin”; Jon Pineda, “Let’s No One Get Hurt”; and Tim Poland, “Yellow Stonefly.”
In the nonfiction category, the finalists are:
Margaret Edds, “We Face the Dawn: Oliver Hill, Spottswood Robinson, and the Legal Team that Dismantled Jim Crow”; Catherine Kerrison, “Jefferson’s Daughters: Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America”; and Beth Macy, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”
In the poetry category, the finalists are:
Michael Chitwood, “Search & Rescue”; Claudia Emerson (who died in 2014), “Claude Before Time and Space”; Bob Hicok, “Hold”; and Erika Meitner, “Holy Moly Carry Me.”
The 10 finalists were chosen from more than 120 books by Virginia authors or writers who have ties to Virginia. The winners will be announced at a gala celebration at the Library of Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 19.
“The commonwealth of Virginia is home to many talented writers whose work inspires and informs readers across the world,” said Sandra G. Treadway, a spokesperson at the Library of Virginia, in a statement. “The library’s annual Literary Awards Celebration is such a joyous way to honor their amazing work and to introduce them to new audiences.”
The evening will also honor Brian Noyes, cookbook author and owner of Red Truck Bakery, a Warrenton business that has been called “one of the best small-town bakeries in America” by Travel + Leisure magazine. “The Red Truck Bakery Cookbook,” featuring recipes for cookies, cakes and pies, was published last year.
This is the 22nd year for the literary awards, which will be hosted by award-winning Virginia writer Adriana Trigiani, author of “Big Stone Gap.”
Tickets to the Library of Virginia Literary Awards are $175 per person.
For more information, call (804) 692-3813 or visit www.lva.virginia.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.