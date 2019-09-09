The Richmond Times-Dispatch is launching a new series, the RTD Book Club, which provides readers with exclusive access to some of Virginia’s most famous and best-selling authors.
The first RTD Book Club, on Oct. 14, features New York Times bestselling author Beth Macy. Macy will discuss her latest book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Dug Company that Addicted America,” about the opioid crisis.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available; those feature an opportunity to meet Macy and mingle during a cocktail hour before her book talk. Tickets include drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a hardcover copy of “Dopesick” (retail value $28), as well as admission to the talk. VIP tickets are $75.
General admission tickets are $50 and include a copy of “Dopesick.” Additionally, $40 tickets are available for just the talk (book not included).
The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. and the discussion starts at 6 p.m. Macy will be available for a book signing following the event.
The event will be held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
Macy, who has been a journalist and author based in Roanoke for more than 30 years, is the author of the widely acclaimed and bestselling books “Truevine” and “Factory Man.” Her reporting has won more than a dozen national awards, including a Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard University.
To purchase tickets, visit Richmond.com/Beth-Macy
The second RTD Book Club, on Nov. 20, features David Baldacci the day after his new book "A Minute to Midnight," is published.
