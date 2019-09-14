Macy

Beth Macy

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is launching a new series, the RTD Book Club, which provides readers with exclusive access to some of Virginia’s most famous and best-selling authors.

The first RTD Book Club, on Oct. 14, features New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy. Macy will discuss her latest book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” about the opioid crisis.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available; those feature an opportunity to meet Macy and mingle during a cocktail hour before her book talk. Tickets include drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a hardcover copy of “Dopesick” (retail value $28), as well as admission to the talk. VIP tickets are $75.

General admission tickets are $50 and include a copy of “Dopesick.” Additionally, $40 tickets are available for just the talk (book not included).

The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. and the discussion starts at 6 p.m. Macy will be available for a book signing after the event.

The event will be held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Macy, who has been a journalist and author based in Roanoke for more than 30 years, is the author of the widely acclaimed and best-selling books “Truevine” and “Factory Man.” Her reporting has won more than a dozen national awards, including a Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard University.

To purchase tickets, visit Richmond.com/Beth-Macy.

The second RTD Book Club, on Nov. 20, features David Baldacci the day after his new book, “A Minute to Midnight,” goes on sale.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription