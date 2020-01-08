"Breaking Bad"

Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, in "Breaking Bad."

 AP Photo/AMC, Ursula Coyote

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" is finally coming to TV's AMC network after making its debut in movie theaters and on Netflix.

The "Breaking Bad" movie will make its TV debut on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

To lead up to the "El Camino" movie penned by former Richmonder Vince Gilligan, AMC will be running a marathon of "Breaking Bad" episodes starting Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.

Here is the "Breaking Bad" schedule from Deadline Hollywood News:

Sunday, Jan. 19

Season one begins at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Season two begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Season three begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Season four begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Season five begins at 1:30 a.m.

More info at: https://www.amc.com/shows/breaking-bad

