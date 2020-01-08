"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" is finally coming to TV's AMC network after making its debut in movie theaters and on Netflix.
The "Breaking Bad" movie will make its TV debut on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.
To lead up to the "El Camino" movie penned by former Richmonder Vince Gilligan, AMC will be running a marathon of "Breaking Bad" episodes starting Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.
Here is the "Breaking Bad" schedule from Deadline Hollywood News:
Sunday, Jan. 19
Season one begins at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Season two begins at 8 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Season three begins at 8 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Season four begins at 8 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Season five begins at 1:30 a.m.
More info at: https://www.amc.com/shows/breaking-bad
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.