Busch Gardens announced a new super fast roller coaster called Pantheon that will reach 72.5 mph and open at the Williamsburg theme park next year.
Featuring four launches, including a backward launch, Pantheon will have a top height of 180 feet, a 95-degree drop and will last roughly two minutes long.
According to the theme park, it will be the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in North America.
“Pantheon is going to be non-stop action for riders. Multiple launches, speed changes, a sharp drop and backwards acceleration are just a few of Pantheon’s one-of-a kind traits,” Larry Giles, a spokesperson for the theme park, said.
Pantheon will be located in the Festa Italia area of the park and will open in the spring.
Finnegan’s Flyer, an extreme swing ride, opened this year in the Ireland area of the park.
