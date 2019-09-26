Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs play The National at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

 Maggie Butler

Thursday

CONCERT

The Psychedelic Furs: British post-punk legends play The National. 7:30 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $23-$26. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

THEATER

Peppa Pig’s Adventure: All-new live stage show features the Nick Jr. star and her friends. 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $30-$47. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Friday

CONCERTS

Greensky Bluegrass: Group from Michigan plays an outdoor concert for Music at Maymont. 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), 1700 Hampton St. entrance. $30-$40. http://musicatmaymont.com.

The Shack-Up Music Festival: Two-day indoor and outdoor music festival at The Broadberry features 11 bands. Times vary at 2729 W. Broad St. $10-$50. www.thebroadberry.com. Repeats Saturday.

DANCE

Richmond Ballet: The company kicks off its new season with “Carmina Burana,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre, 407 E. Canal St. $25-$125. www.richmondballet.com or (804) 344-0906.

Saturday

FAMILY FUN

Richmond Train Day: During this open house event, kids can climb on trains, drive the locomotive simulator and explore the Richmond Railroad Museum. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 102 Hull St. Free. http://richmondrailroadmuseum.org.

FESTIVAL

Barks & Brews Festival: It’s a weekend of craft beer, dog-jumping competitions from the Ultimate Air Dogs, dog-friendly activities and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Free to attend; pay as you go. Register your dog at http://bit.ly/2L3dZ74.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription