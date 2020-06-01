CMOR Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg location of the Children's Museum of Richmond.

 Children's Museum of Richmond

The Children’s Museum of Richmond is permanently closing its Fredericksburg location at 1275 Jefferson Davis Highway as a cost-cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fredericksburg location has been open since 2014.

The museum’s other locations continue to be closed to the public due to COVID-19, but plan to reopen in accordance with state guidelines.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart, but is necessary in light of our extended closure and resulting loss in revenue,” said Danielle Ripperton, the museum’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We want the Children’s Museum to be available to Central Virginia’s children and families long after the pandemic, and for decades to come.”

Plans are underway for some Fredericksburg exhibits to be relocated to other Children’s Museum sites. CMoR has locations in downtown Richmond, Short Pump and Chesterfield County.

The downtown Richmond location at 2626 W. Broad St. was tagged with graffiti during the protests over the weekend, but didn’t suffer any other damage.

“We want our community, especially those who have been oppressed for far too long, to know that we are here for your children and family,” the museum said in a statement.

Visit childrensmuseumofrichmond.org for more information.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

