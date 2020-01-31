Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, Xu Yan and Li Wentao of The National Ballet of China will no longer dance the roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried in Richmond Ballet's "Swan Lake," running Feb. 14 to 16.
Both the Chinese and American governments have advised against travel between the countries; therefore, Xu Yan and Li Wentao are not able to come to Richmond for the scheduled performance.
Instead, principal dancers from the renowned American Ballet Theatre in New York, Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns, will now perform these iconic roles on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
“The health and safety of our guest artists, dancers, staff, and patrons is our greatest concern,” Stoner Winslett, artistic director for the ballet, said in a statement. “[W]e are extraordinarily excited to present Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns as Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried, along with our own Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino, and we are tremendously grateful to the American Ballet Theatre...for making their special appearance possible on such short notice.”
A San Francisco native, Lane was the dancing double for Natalie Portman's feature film "Black Swan." She joined the American Ballet Theatre as an apprentice in 2003 and became a principal dancer in 2017.
Born on Long Island, New York, Stearns joined the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in 2004 and became a principal dancer in 2011.
Richmond Ballet dancers, Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino, will perform at the Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 performances at 2 p.m., as previously scheduled.
Richmond Ballet presents Swan Lake February 14-16 with Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at etix.com, by phone at (804) 344.0906 x224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 E. Canal St.
