Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF VIRGINIA AND INTERIOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF VIRGINIA AS WELL AS INTERIOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES AVERAGE AROUND ONE HALF MILE. VISIBILITIES HAVE DROPPED TO ONE QUARTER MILE IN A FEW SPOTS. THE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE MORNING BEFORE VISIBILITIES SLOWLY IMPROVE. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.