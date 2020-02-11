Two big names are headed Dominion Energy Riverrock festival this year: Dr. Dog and The Motet will headline the festival, which will be held on Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar May 15-17.
Dr. Dog is an indie band from Philadelphia known for hits like "Heart It Races" and "Where'd All the Time Go?" The band is currently touring in support of their most recent album, "Critical Equation," released in 2018. The band is hard to describe, but they've been called a blend of quirky 60’s pop, fuzzy 70’s rock, pastoral folk-rock and indie rock.
Dr. Dog will be the headliner on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m.
The Motet is an American funk, soul and jazz group out of Denver, Colorado. The Motet released "Death or Devotion," their ninth full-length album, in January 2019, and are known for their funky, up-tempo performances.
The Motet will take the stage on Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m.
“We are very excited to announce Dr. Dog and The Motet as headliners for a great weekend of diverse offerings and performances during Dominion Energy Riverrock,” said Stephen Lecky of Venture Richmond. “Every performer in this year’s lineup will bring energy for fans and spectators as we highlight downtown Richmond’s vibrant riverfront and outdoor adventure opportunities.”
Dominion Riverrock will bring almost a dozen performers to the stage throughout the three day festival. The full music line-up is listed below:
Dominion Energy Riverrock Music Lineup
Friday, May 15
6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sam Reed
8:00 – 9:30 p.m. The Motet
Saturday, May 16
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Northerners
2:15 – 3:00 p.m. PhotoSynthesizers
3:15 – 4:00 p.m. The Hot Seats
4:30 – 5:45 p.m. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
6:15 – 7:30 p.m. Liz Cooper & the Stampede
8:00 – 9:30 p.m. Dr. Dog
Sunday, May 17
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Embalmers
2:20 – 3:20 p.m. Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
3:40 – 5:00 p.m. Suggesting Rhythm
Dominion Energy Riverrock is open to the public and is free to all spectators. For more information, visit www.riverrockrva.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.