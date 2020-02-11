Two big names are headed Dominion Energy Riverrock festival this year: Dr. Dog and The Motet will headline the festival, which will be held on Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar May 15-17.

Dr. Dog is an indie band from Philadelphia known for hits like "Heart It Races" and "Where'd All the Time Go?" The band is currently touring in support of their most recent album, "Critical Equation," released in 2018. The band is hard to describe, but they've been called a blend of quirky 60’s pop, fuzzy 70’s rock, pastoral folk-rock and indie rock.

Dr. Dog will be the headliner on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

The Motet is an American funk, soul and jazz group out of Denver, Colorado. The Motet released "Death or Devotion," their ninth full-length album, in January 2019, and are known for their funky, up-tempo performances.

The Motet will take the stage on Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

“We are very excited to announce Dr. Dog and The Motet as headliners for a great weekend of diverse offerings and performances during Dominion Energy Riverrock,” said Stephen Lecky of Venture Richmond. “Every performer in this year’s lineup will bring energy for fans and spectators as we highlight downtown Richmond’s vibrant riverfront and outdoor adventure opportunities.”

Dominion Riverrock will bring almost a dozen performers to the stage throughout the three day festival. The full music line-up is listed below:

Dominion Energy Riverrock Music Lineup

Friday, May 15

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sam Reed

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. The Motet

Saturday, May 16

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Northerners

2:15 – 3:00 p.m. PhotoSynthesizers

3:15 – 4:00 p.m. The Hot Seats

4:30 – 5:45 p.m. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

6:15 – 7:30 p.m. Liz Cooper & the Stampede

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. Dr. Dog

Sunday, May 17

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Embalmers

2:20 – 3:20 p.m. Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

3:40 – 5:00 p.m. Suggesting Rhythm

Dominion Energy Riverrock is open to the public and is free to all spectators. For more information, visit www.riverrockrva.com.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Tags

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started