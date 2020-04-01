On a typical Sunday morning, the line for Godrey’s Drag Brunch tracks down East Grace Street in Richmond as men, women, and the occasional grandmother wait for their chance to sip mimosas and toss dollar bills at Godfrey’s over-the-top entertainers.
On a recent Sunday, on quarantine lockdown, Grace Street was a ghost town; restaurants were closed except for take-out, as mandated in Virginia.
But backstage, at Godfrey’s, the divas were in their usual places at their makeup mirrors - now 6 feet apart - spraying their wigs in place and fluffing the feathers on their costumes.
They were getting ready to perform their popular drag brunch, only to an empty room.
But they weren’t alone.
Godfrey’s Drag Brunch has gone virtual with a live feed on the restaurant's Facebook page. As the music played and people started to arrive to the live feed, comments started to flow in, like chatter in a room, only virtually. “Love it!” someone commented. “Hellloooo!” and “Yasssss.”
Dressed in a hot pink sparkly, sequined dress and full make-up, Alvion Arnell Davenport, the entertainment director, took to the stage and addressed the virtual crowd.
She explained how the virtual drag brunch works: with virtual tipping for the performers through Venmo or Cash App and how Godrey’s will be open from noon to 2 p.m. for take-out brunch favorites like mimosas and crab cakes benedict.
“Come and get it! Put it in ya! Enjoy it!” she joked. Then it was time for the show.
“It is my pleasure to welcome to the stage one of Richmond’s newest divas. Show some love for the stallion, the tall glass of glamor, Amber St. Lexington!”
Amber St. Lexington strutted down the stage in a violet leotard with over-the-knee boots and a giant mane of frosted hair, knocking out a high performance take on Dua Lipa’s “Physical” with kicks, the splits and lots of dramatic hair tossing.
It was a heart-stopping, energizing performance and the comments started flowing immediately on the Facebook live feed. “Yass girl!” someone commented. “That split!” somebody else said. “Get it!” People sent a constant stream of hearts that trickled up into the air like balloons.
“Drag is a beacon of light, to show people, it’s not as bad as you think it is,” Davenport, longtime host of Godfrey's drag brunch, said.
Like many restaurants and bars in Richmond, Godfrey’s shut its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. And while all the performers and staff know it’s in the public’s best interest to stop any potential for spread, it also meant no income for an indefinite period of time for everyone at Godfrey’s.
Davenport came up with the idea for the virtual drag shows as a way to help the staff and the performers.
Now, Godfrey’s is hosting two virtual drag shows every week, until they can re-open again. One on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. and their popular drag brunch on Sundays at noon.
Viewers can tune in on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/godfreysva. And on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/godfreysrva/
All tips go directly to the entertainers; all profits from the bar and kitchen will go to the staff, like the waitresses, bartenders and cooks. Godfrey’s has a staff around 20 people, including the entertainers.
A typical Sunday drag brunch can hold up to 85 people, but now that Godfrey’s has gone virtual, the live drag shows are pulling 1,000 viewers or more from as far away as South Korea, China and Texas.
“People who can’t always come to a show can now watch the show virtually. People from other states can tune in. I got a tip from my friend stationed in Afghanistan on Wednesday. I cried,” Davenport admitted.
The tips for the virtual drag brunch weren’t as high as the live shows which can often cover a performer’s rent or mortgage, while the Wednesday show pulled in a larger amount than normal.
“It’s been really humbling and uplifting. To reach so many people,” Davenport said.
To staff the virtual sessions, the team is able to stay under the state recommended guidelines of 10 people or less. There were 4 performers, a bartender, the sound engineer and the cook. The makeup mirrors were spaced 6 feet apart and the performers used hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes to hand off the microphone.
Going online does present its challenges, though. For instance, the live banter with the crowd is harder to maintain online. The live drag shows are notorious for over-the-top behavior and entertainers teasing the “mens” in the audience, as Miss Davenport would say.
“Godfrey’s raised me to be interactive with the crowd. To give hugs, shake hands when we get tips. This was different, not being able to touch people. But it’s humbling to know that I was able to entertain people and help people through this tough time,” she said.
“We’re there to take your mind off of it. To ease the pain,” Davenport said.
She also joked, “We’ll run those tips through the dishwasher, honey.”
***
Across town in Carytown, the divas at Babe’s are also hosting their popular Triple X Divas virtual drag show every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Brandon Horton hosts the drag show as his drag persona Michelle Livigne.
“Drag is part of my heartbeat. It keeps me alive. To not do it would be the worst thing in the world for me,” Horton said. “I’m addicted to it. It’s an hour when people aren’t scrolling on their phones or reading the news. It’s an opportunity to escape to the normal routine. And put on a show like we always do.”
In real life, a Babe’s drag show typically draws 150 patrons. At last week’s virtual drag show, they had 5,000 views.
As for tips, Horton said, “It varies for each performer…but the goal for each show is to walk out with rent.” Tips are being taken virtually by Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.
The Triple X Divas show usually has about 3 performers, a DJ, a bartender and a cook, keeping the number under 10.
Babe’s is also offering to-go options during the show, such as growlers to go, bottles of wine, and dishes off the menu. Food can be carried out or delivered.
The Triple X Divas virtual drag show can be watched every Thursday at 8 p.m. on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/babesofcarytown or https://www.facebook.com/Thetriplexdivas.
“A lot of people really care about Babe’s,” Horton said. “People are leaving tips, donating money. The community support for Babe’s is kind of shocking. You don’t realize how much people really care.”
