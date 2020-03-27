The Easter Bunny is going to have to stick to his own backyard this year.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency and is restricting all gatherings to 10 people or less.
Easter on Parade, the people parade that typically draws upwards of 25,000 people to Monument Avenue, has been canceled.
Echelon Event Management which took over the event from Venture Richmond and has been hosting it for the past few years made the announcement "with great sadness."
Easter on Parade was scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 12.
A Richmond tradition for over 40 years, Easter on Parade is a “people parade” where people dress up in their Easter bonnets and stroll up and down the avenue for live music, food and socializing.
***
Family Easter at Maymont, which typically draws thousands of kids for a very popular egg hunt, has also been canceled this year in the interests of social distancing.
“Many of our upcoming community events and programs do not fit within current guidelines set forth by the CDC and federal and state authorities. Therefore, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel or postpone all of our organized public activities through May 10,” Carla Murray, a spokesperson for Maymont, said.
In brighter news, Maymont’s sprawling 100 acres are still open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just try to keep at least six feet apart from other parties, per social distancing recommendations.
***
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s events on Easter weekend, including visits with Peter Rabbit and a popular Easter brunch in the Robins Tea House, have also been canceled.
The garden is currently closed to the public through April 30.
Plant Fest, a popular annual plant sale scheduled for May 1 and 2 has also been canceled. All of the above events typically draw thousands of people.
***
More cancellations continue to come in from local arts and entertainment organizations.
The Chesterfield Live! Big Tent festival scheduled for May 9 at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds has been postponed to a later to-be-determined date.
All museums, theaters, concert venues and performing arts venues must remain closed through April 23, as per the governor’s mandate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.