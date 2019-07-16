An escape room will hide $2,000 in cash around Richmond during a citywide treasure hunt on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The host of the treasure hunt is Breakout Games, a national chain of escape rooms with a location in Richmond at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike.
Breakout Games will be releasing coordinates every 30 minutes on their website that will lead to $100 bills hidden around the city.
The treasure hunt is free and open to the public.
Game masters surrounded by red balloons will be spreading the word throughout Richmond earlier in the day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coordinates for the hidden cash will released every half-hour, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 8, on www.breakoutgames.com/richmond.
The treasure hunts will be held in 27 cities this summer.
