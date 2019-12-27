Why you know him: Andy Thompson, a 42-year-old Richmonder, bought Sharp’s Island, a 1-acre island in the middle of the James River near Mayo Island, in the fall of 2018 with nine other Richmond families. They paid $35,000 for it.
The island is unimprovable and only accessible by boat, kayak or canoe.
Originally, they planned to use the island for fishing, family trips, tubing parties and as a place gather around firepits and have s’mores with their kids.
In spring 2019, they listed the island for rent on Airbnb for $70 per night.
What’s new: The Airbnb rental proved to be more popular than its owners imagined.
It was booked at least one night every weekend from late April to early November.
“It was booked so much and it happened so fast that we didn’t get to use it [personally] as much as we would have liked,” Thompson said.
He did get to take his kids out to spend time around a few firepits and eat s’mores.
In September, Riverside Outfitters, of which Thompson and his business partner own a stake, bought Goat Island, a small island upstream from the Z-Dam, for $9,000.
Located in Henrico County, Goat Island has different zoning than Sharp’s Island and won’t be available for rent on Airbnb. The group’s members plans to use Goat Island for their camp activities, such as climbing trees, environmental education and general river adventure. It will also be a welcome pit stop for canoers and paddleboarders.
“Sharp’s Island is just about having fun out there and letting people do the same,” Thompson said.
As for himself, he said, “I just love that it’s always out there. It’s always sort of calling to you. I can literally put a kayak on my car and be there in 20 minutes. With the rapids rushing by on either side, there is such auditory privacy; you forget that you’re in the middle of the city, surrounded by people. You can truly get away.”
