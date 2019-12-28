Why you know her: It’s more like who doesn’t know Barclay DuPriest, the longtime bookstore manager at Ashland’s Randolph-Macon College who’s been one of the college’s biggest supporters, cheerleaders, fundraisers and advocates throughout her 34 years there. DuPriest, an Ashland resident, was profiled in May; she joined the bookstore in the summer of 1985, selfishly, she admits, because staff receive discounted tuition for their children and she was thinking ahead for her two sons.
Tragically, her younger son, Tad, a Randolph-Macon student and football player, died in a car crash in July 1992. On any given day, you’ll find her at her perch at the entrance to the bookstore inside the Brock Commons building, greeting students and staff alike by name and asking about their families, welcoming back alumni who come specifically to see her, and doting on high school students on college tours in the hopes that they make R-MC their destination after they graduate. Her influence is far-reaching.
What’s new: DuPriest, 72, is nowhere near retirement — she’s afraid she might miss something, she jokes. But it has been an eventful school year, she reports. Randolph-Macon welcomed the largest freshman class in its history this past September — for DuPriest, that means “more students to love.” She’s enthused by the college’s new nursing program and enjoys chatting with students when they “come into our store to buy ‘R-MC Nursing’ sweatshirts.” She also sold spirit items for the football team during the season’s home games.
“Nearly froze to death during the [R-MC rival] Hampden-Sydney [College] game,” she said, “but the 45-3 victory that our guys pulled off over the Tigers warmed me up fast.”
Simply put, “I have the privilege of coming to work every single day to a warm retail environment at a college where I encounter the best students, faculty, staff and alumni in the whole country,” she said. “I am fortunate beyond belief.”
