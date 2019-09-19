Field Day of the Past, a popular three-day festival, is headed to Goochland this weekend with truck pulls, carnival rides and living history demonstrations.
Who won’t be there: the Virginia Flaggers.
Over the past few years, the Virginia Flaggers have rented a booth at Field Day of the Past where they passed out pamphlets and stickers.
The group was not invited back this year because event organizers said the flaggers did not follow the rules and stay within their assigned area.
The Virginia Flaggers believe they were denied a space for political reasons and have called for a boycott of the event on their Facebook page.
Field Day of the Past released the following statement that said, “The implication that Field Day of the Past is abandoning any and all representation of our Confederate history is incorrect. The Wickham SCV Camp, Richmond Discoveries’ Civil War Camp and Hoytt Hill’s Civil War Medical Display will be in attendance.”
“They were not invited back because they didn’t follow the rules,” added Melinda Gammon, a spokeswoman for Field Day of the Past. “You’re entitled to your belief and your opinion, but you’re not to impose your thoughts or beliefs on someone else. They were getting into the roadways and standing where they weren’t supposed to stand. We’ve had this problem with them for several years.”
The Virginia Flaggers have been invited to and will attend the Gilmanor Swap & Sale at 12187 Chewning Road in Glen Allen on Saturday instead of the event in Goochland.
Field Day of the Past typically draws 45,000 people over three days. Besides the popular Friday and Saturday night truck pulls, the event offers molasses making, ham smoking, an old-time grocery store, a steam-operated saw mill, woodworking, tinsmithing, Virginia storytelling, re-enactors, music and more.
