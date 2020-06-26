In the summer of social distancing, typical Fourth of July celebrations that draw thousands of people -- like the fireworks at Dogwood Dell, Henrico's Red, White and Lights event and Rocketts Red Glare -- have been canceled due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
But there are a few fireworks celebrations that will still be happening this summer, like the fireworks from the Flying Squirrels at the Diamond, at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and a drive-in celebration in Powhatan, but those celebrations will be different than in years' past.
Right now, people will not be allowed to attend the Flying Squirrels fireworks celebration in person, instead it will be televised on WTVR-Channel 6. If phase restrictions change, people may be allowed to drive-in to watch the fireworks, but that is a big "if." The club said “details about potential on-site viewing will be released at a later date should phase restrictions in Virginia and in the City of Richmond change before the event.” Right now, organizers are saying that the fireworks will be televised and that's it.
The City of Richmond will be partnering on the fireworks display with the Flying Squirrels. The fireworks display at Dogwood Dell has been canceled this year.
Similarly, Chesterfield will be setting off its traditional fireworks display, but the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds will be closed to the public.
Here are more details on events on Saturday, July 4, followed by Fourth of July cancellations this year:
Flying Squirrels Fireworks
The Flying Squirrels will televise their annual fireworks display on WTVR-Channel 6. The broadcast will begin on WTVR at 9 p.m., with the fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.. WRVA (1140) and Big 98.5 FM will simulcast the show.
“Although we are unable to gather for our traditional Fourth of July game at The Diamond, we are excited to partner with the City of Richmond and CBS 6 to bring fireworks to your TV screen,” Flying Squirrels vice president and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “While different than past years, we can still celebrate and create new memories together while watching safely through our televisions.”
The Diamond is located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Go to www.squirrelsbaseball.com for more information.
Chesterfield
Chesterfield County will set off a fireworks display at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, but the fairgrounds will be closed to the public. There will be no concessions, activities or entertainment. The fireworks can be viewed from nearby the fairgrounds. Residents who can view the fireworks from their homes should do so. Parking is limited. Check their website for updated information on parking and traffic patterns. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Visit https://www.chesterfield.gov/4441/Fourth-of-July-Celebration for more information.
Powhatan
The Powhatan Freedom Festival with fireworks will be hosted by the Powhatan Dental Outreach Foundation for Children at the Powhatan County Fairgrounds, 4042 Anderson Highway, at 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted for the foundation, which holds free dental clinics for children.
Gates will open for the drive-in celebration at 6 p.m. There will be patriotic songs, a children’s movie played on an inflatable big screen, goodie bags, and drawings for prizes. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.
People may sit around their vehicles but are asked to social distance. There will be a food vendor selling food. People may bring in water and soft drinks, but no alcohol is allowed. Local residents Melinda and Corey Hitt, the president and vice president of the foundation, are organizing the event. Hitt said it has been frustrating and difficult to get the event approved with COVID-19 restrictions. But they have been fortunate to build the relationship with the Fair Association, which offered the property for both the fireworks event and a free dental clinic being held on June 27. For more information, visit the event’s website, www.powhatanfreedomfestival.com, or check for updates on its Facebook page.
Cancelled fireworks & festivities:
Colonial Heights: Fireworks postponed this year. www.colonialheightsva.gov.
Colonial Williamsburg: Fireworks canceled, performances by Colonial Williamsburg’s Fifes & Drums are also canceled.
Fort Lee: Fourth at the Fort and the fireworks have been canceled this year.
Goochland County: Fireworks have been canceled for 2020.
Henrico: Red, White & Lights, the annual fireworks display with the Richmond Symphony, will not be held this year.
Libbie Mill Midtown: Fireworks display will be postponed to a later date.
Richmond: Dogwood Dell fireworks canceled. The city is partnering with the Flying Squirrels fireworks instead.
Rocketts Red Glare: Fireworks over the James River at Rocketts Landing canceled this year.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Typically hosts a “free” garden day open to the public, this year the Garden will be closed on July 4.
Ashland Fourth of July Parade: Canceled.
Do you have a fireworks event to add to the list? Please email Colleen at ccurran@richmond.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.