Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is still currently closed to the public. The Lakeside-area garden has announced several cancellations for upcoming events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the challenges of social distancing.

Cancelled events include:

· Flowers After 5 concerts for June and July. Decisions about August and September dates have not yet been made.

· CarMax Free Fourth of July has been canceled. The popular free admission day typically attracts thousands of visitors. The event is scheduled to return in 2021.

· M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! The exhibit’s confined, indoor space makes social distancing impossible, according to organizers. M&T Bank is transferring their sponsorship to M&T Bank: Wind, Waves and Light, an upcoming outdoor sculpture exhibit that will be installed at the garden in June.

This exhibit by George Sherwood is already on site and will be installed in early June. Featuring large-scale, stainless steel sculptures that move and change with the wind, the artwork is meant to evoke flocks of birds, schools of fish, and waves of light and water.

A reopening date for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., is yet to be determined, but the garden staff continues to plan and prepare for reopening as soon as conditions allow.

Colleen Curran

