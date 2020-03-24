For the first time since World War II, Historic Garden Week has been canceled.
Historic Garden Week is the Garden Club of Virginia's largest fundraiser and was scheduled this year for April 18 to 25. More than 150 homes and special garden sites across the state were slated to be open to the public. The event draws more than 25,000 visitors.
"While this was a heart-breaking decision for our Board to make, we hope Historic Garden Week fans will use this occasion to pause and take a walk, enjoy digging in the dirt, listen to the birds, and relish all that nature presents to us," Garden Club of Virginia President Jean Gilpin said Tuesday in a written statement.
The first time, "we were in the middle of World War II," she said. "Now, we face challenges here at home [but] it is important that we follow the advice of experts, adhere to guidelines established by the CDC, and take special care to keep our families and communities safe and healthy."
Adding to the disappointment is the fact that this year also marks the GCV's 100th anniversary, and celebratory events - including garden week - were planned. Since its formation in 1920, the club has grown from eight founding clubs to 47.
Proceeds from Historic Garden Week fund the restoration and preservation of nearly 50 of Virginia's historic public gardens and landscapes, as well as a research fellowship program in landscape architecture that documents significant gardens, including Bacon's Castle, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Mount Vernon, Monticello and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.