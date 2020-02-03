Foreigner

Innsbrook After Hours has announced its first two concerts of the new season: country singer Jamey Johnson on May 15 and Foreigner on Sept. 17.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week for $21.

This year marks Innsbrook After Hours' 35th outdoor concert season.

Jamey Johnson has been nominated for a Grammy 11 times and has been called “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” by the Washington Post.

Foreigner is known for its rock and roll anthems such as "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is." They've been called one of the most popular rock acts in the world.

More bands will be announced in the new few weeks and throughout the season.

Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen.

