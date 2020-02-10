Catch a free screening of "Harriet" on the big screen this Tuesday at Regal Commonwealth located at 5001 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian.
Filmed locally and starring Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" tells the story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. Focus Features and Regal have teamed up to present free screenings of "Harriet" in 50 theaters around the country in honor of Black History Month.
In the Richmond area, two free screenings will be offered at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Free tickets available at regmovies.com/static/en/us/promotions/harriet-free-screening.
