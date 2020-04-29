Friday Cheers, the summer outdoor concert series on Brown’s Island, has decided to cancel its 2020 season.
The weekly concert series is typically held on Friday nights in May and June. But with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home executive order through June 10, Friday Cheers staff decided to cancel this year's season for the safety of both its patrons and staff with the hopes of rescheduling most acts next year.
Organizers described it as "difficult" but necessary decision to cancel the season.
"We know how excited you (and we!) were about this season’s incredible line up and all of us at Venture Richmond are working hard with these bands to reschedule them for 2021," organizers said in an email announcing the season cancellation.
One concert from this year's season has been rescheduled for this year: Billy Strings, which was originally scheduled May 8, has been moved to Aug. 26.
All others are working to be rescheduled for 2021.
Refunds will be issued by requesting a refund through TicketsToBuy.com or by emailing support@ticketstobuy.com beginning on Thursday, April 30.
More information here: https://venturerichmond.com/news/friday-cheers-may-updates.
