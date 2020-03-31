Friday Cheers, the summer concert series on Brown's Island that was set to start May 1, has announced cancellations and changes due to Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home executive order issued this week and in effect through June 10.
Dominion Energy Riverrock, the outdoor sporting festival planned for May 15-17 on Brown's Island, has also been cancelled.
The governor’s order prohibits all public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With these new guidelines, Friday Cheers has made the following changes to the May Friday Cheers schedule:
Jade Bird with Sweet Potatoes that was previously scheduled for Friday, May 1 is cancelled.
Billy Strings with Andrew Alli and Josh Small is rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26.
RVA Music Night – Palm Palm is rescheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021.
Jay Som with Angelica Garcia – hoping to reschedule for next year, more details TBA.
Venture Richmond Events staff is working to reschedule Friday Cheers’ early June concerts and said they remain "cautiously optimistic about performances later in June," in a statement announcing the changes.
"Friday Cheers fans are devoted and unwavering, but in these times we must all be mindful that the COVID-19 virus has dramatically changed our daily social interactions and we must all follow the directives of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam," organizers said in the statement.
2020 Friday Cheers season pass holders can use their pass for the remaining June Friday Cheers events and for the rescheduled Billy Strings event on Aug. 26. 2020 season pass holders will receive a 50% discount off the 2021 Friday Cheers season pass.
For more information, go to https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/friday-cheers-2020.
Sports Backers and Venture Richmond, which organizes Dominion Energy Riverrock, said it was a "difficult" but necessary decision to cancel this year's festival.
“We know that Dominion Energy Riverrock is one of the most anticipated weekends in Richmond, so it’s incredibly disappointing that we and Sports Backers must cancel this year’s event, but there was really no other option for us. The health and safety of our guests, participants, and community are our top priorities,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond.
Registered participants in Dominion Energy Riverrock sporting events will have the option to donate their registration fee to projects and organizations that help maintain, enhance, and support the Richmond riverfront or defer their entry into corresponding events at the 2021 festival.
More information at https://www.riverrockrva.com/.
